IND vs AUS 4th Test: Harris to replace Pucovski in Australia playing 11

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine on Thursday confirmed that opening batsman Will Pucovski has been ruled out of the fourth and final Test against India.

In place of Pucovski, Marcus Harris will come into the side as an opening batsman. Ahead of the upcoming fourth and final Test against India at The Gabba, opening batsman Will Pucovski did not hit the nets on Wednesday as he was restricted to just field training due to a shoulder injury.

"Will Pucovski won't play tomorrow, he tried to train this morning, did not quite come up. He will have a bit of work to do, he is obviously missing this Test and Marcus Harris will replace him. Pucovski literally had a fitness Test and he did not get up, so there would be discussions regarding his fitness. Marcus Harris will open the batting and we are looking forward to seeing what he does," said Paine during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"Harris is a no-fuss very good player, he has been working for a long while now, he deserves his opportunity, we are looking forward to going out there and doing his job, he is a very relaxed type of character. We enjoy having him around the group," he added.

Talking about the fourth Test against India, Paine said: "I have said lots of times, every Test is important with World Test Championship around. Every Test match you play as an individual for Australia is huge, we are aware this Test against is a big one, but it will not change the way we go about it. We just have to try to execute on skill."

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon will play his 100th Test on Friday. Talking about Lyon, Paine said: "Lyon has bowled okay, I thought in Adelaide, he did create a lot of chances but they did not go to hand. Nathan Lyon has played 100 Test matches, and it is not easy. He will play his 100th Test tomorrow and it would be a great achievement. The ball is coming out of his hand beautifully, the Indians have played him very well."

India and Australia will now lock horns in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba, Brisbane, beginning January 15. The third Test between both these sides had ended as a draw.

