Check IND vs AUS 1st ODI live streaming, match and toss timing details

The Indian cricket team will play its first international fixture in nine months when Virat Kohli will leads his troops against Australia in the first One Day International (ODI) match at the Sydney cricket ground on Friday (November 27). India has had a slightly better record in the last 24 months in ODIs against Australia, winning seven of the last 12 matches between the two sides, but the hosts begin favourites in the first match of the three-game ODI series that begins at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Check IND vs AUS 1st ODI playing 11 predictions here



India will miss star opening batsman Rohit Sharma and it is also short on bowling options due to the absence of all-rounders. Australia, on the other hand, has a plenty of all-rounders to choose from and that gives them options with the bat and ball.

IND vs AUS 2020-21 full schedule



The stadium is open to the public for the man but fans in India cannot travel to Australia in wake of Covid-19 pandemic. Here is all you need to know about 1st ODI live telecast, streaming and live toss timings:



When will the 1st ODI take place?



The IND vs AUS 1st ODI will take place on November 27, Friday.

Where will the AUS vs IND cricket match be played?



The venue for Australia vs India match is Sydney Cricket Ground.

Why Kohli will miss Rohit in ODIs, T20Is



What will be the timings of the IND vs AUS match?



The first ODI between India cricket and will begin at 9:10 am IST or 2:40 pm Australian time.

At what time IND vs AUS live toss will take place?



The India vs Australia live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 8:40 am IST or 2:10 pm local time.

Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs AUS cricket match live?



The Australia vs India will be telecast live on the Sony SIX HD/SD, Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD in Hindi commentary.

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Likely opening pair of indian cricket team



Will Hotstar live stream the India vs Australia match?



No, Disney+Hotstar will not live stream the India’s tour of Australia 2020-21



How to live stream the India vs Australia 1st ODI in India?



You can watch the live streaming of IND vs AUS match on Sony Liv app and website.

How to watch India vs Australia 1st ODI free in India?



Doordarshan will live telecast the AUS vs IND live match on DD National and DD Sports (but not on cable network).

The India vs Australia ODI series is also a part of

ICC WC ODI Super League points table

