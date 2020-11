Check India vs Australia 2020-21 full schedule, date, time, squads here

Indian cricket team will play its first international series in times of the Covid-19 pandemic, when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Australia in the 3-match One Day International (ODI) series at Sydney Cricket Ground on November 27. The success of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) showed that cricket can be played in a bio-secure environment. The 30-member Indian contingent landed in Sydney on November 12 after the completion of IPL 2020. CHECK IND vs AUS latest news updates here

Currently, Indian players and support staff are in a 14-day quarantine but the New South Wales government has allowed them to train in this period.

2020-21

India will start its two-month-long tour with an ODI series followed by a three-match T20 International series. The tour will end on January 19, 2021 after the completion of 4-match Test series, which is also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia would look to get back the coveted trophy after two years. The four-match Test series is also a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

2020-21 ODI full schedule

Matches Date Time (IST) Venue First ODI 27-Nov 9:10 AM Sydney Cricket Ground Second ODI 29-Nov 9:10 AM Sydney Cricket Ground Third ODI 2-Dec 9:10 AM Manuka Oval, Canberra

(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, (wicket-keeper).

Australia ODI squad: (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Andrew Tye, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner,

2020-21 T20I schedule

Matches Date Time (IST) Venue First T20I 4-Dec 1:40 PM Manuka Oval, Canberra Second T20I 6-Dec 1:40 PM Drummoyne Oval, Sydney Third T20I 8-Dec 1:40 PM Sydney Cricket ground

(Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Australia T20I squad: (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner,

India vs Australia 2020-21 Tests full schedule

Matches Date Time (IST) Venue First Test (D/N) Dec 17-21 9:30 AM Adelaide Oval Second Test Dec 26-30 5:00 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground Third Test Jan 7-11 5:00 PM Sydney Cricket Ground Fourth Test Jan 15-19 5:30 PM The Gabba, Brisbane

(Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner



Practice matches





Pratice games Matches Date Time (IST) Venue Australia A vs India A Dec 6-8 5:00 AM Drummoyne Oval, Sydney Australia A vs India A Dec 11-13 9:30 AM Sydney Cricket Ground

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Australia A squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh (subject to fitness), Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson.