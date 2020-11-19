Check India vs Australia 2020-21 full schedule, date, time, squads here

-
-
India tour of Australia 2020-21India will start its two-month-long tour with an ODI series followed by a three-match T20 International series. The tour will end on January 19, 2021 after the completion of India vs Australia 4-match Test series, which is also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia would look to get back the coveted trophy after two years. The four-match Test series is also a part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).
India vs Australia 2020-21 ODI full schedule
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|First ODI
|27-Nov
|9:10 AM
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Second ODI
|29-Nov
|9:10 AM
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Third ODI
|2-Dec
|9:10 AM
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Andrew Tye, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.
India vs Australia 2020-21 T20I schedule
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|First T20I
|4-Dec
|1:40 PM
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|Second T20I
|6-Dec
|1:40 PM
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Third T20I
|8-Dec
|1:40 PM
|Sydney Cricket ground
India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.
Australia T20I squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Andrew Tye, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.
India vs Australia 2020-21 Tests full schedule
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|First Test (D/N)
|Dec 17-21
|9:30 AM
|Adelaide Oval
|Second Test
|Dec 26-30
|5:00 PM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Third Test
|Jan 7-11
|5:00 PM
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Fourth Test
|Jan 15-19
|5:30 PM
|The Gabba, Brisbane
India cricket team Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.
Australia cricket team Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner
Practice matches
|Pratice games
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Australia A vs India A
|Dec 6-8
|5:00 AM
|Drummoyne Oval, Sydney
|Australia A vs India A
|Dec 11-13
|9:30 AM
|Sydney Cricket Ground
India squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.
Australia A squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh (subject to fitness), Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson.
