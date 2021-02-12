Check India vs England 2nd Test live toss time, live streaming details here

-
-
Virat Kohli's captaincy will be under the scanner again when India locks horns with England in the second test at MA Chidambaram Stadium. India's cricket team needs to win two Test matches and also the series in order to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be held at Lord's Cricket Ground, London in June.
The Joe Root-led side has made four changes from the team that played the first Test as a result of an injury, lack of form and rotation policy.
James Anderson has been replaced by Stuart Broad as part of rotation policy, Dom Bess has been left out due to poor form in second innings of first Test and replaced by Moeen Ali while wicket-keeper Ben Foakes comes in place of Jos Buttler who has flown back to England also as part of the rotation policy.
One of either Chris Woakes or Olly Stone will replace Jofra Archer who is out with a shoulder niggle.
Know about India vs England 2nd Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will the second India vs England Test be played?
The second IND vs ENG Test will begin on February 13, Saturday.
Where will second ENG vs IND Test will be played?
The venue for the second England vs India Test is MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Why MA Chidambaram Stadium is also known as Chepauk Stadium?
The stadium is also known as Chepauk Stadium as it is located in the area called Chepauk.
What will be the match timings for the second Test match between India and England?
The 2nd test match between the Indian cricket team and the Australian cricket team will begin at 9:30 am IST or 4:00 am GMT.
England's tour of India 2021
At what time will the IND vs ENG 2nd Test live toss take place?
The India vs England live toss for the 2nd test between the Virat Kohli and Joe Root will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 9:00 am IST or 3:30 am GMT.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs ENG cricket match live in India?
The England vs India 2nd Test will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi will telecast it live in Hindi language.
How to live stream the India vs England 2nd Test in India?
The live streaming of India vs England 2nd Test will be available on Disney+Hotstar in five languages.
How to watch India vs England 2nd Test free in India?
You can't. Doordarshan will not live telecast the ENG vs IND Test matches.
