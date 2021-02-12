Check India vs England 2nd Test playing 11 and head-to-head details here

Who is Ben Foakes? Ben Foakes is England's wicket-keeper batsman, who plays county cricket for Surrey. He was selected for 2017-18 Ashes tour but did not get a chance in the series. He made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle Stadium on November 6, 2018. He has scored 332 runs in 10 innings score at an average of 41.5 and has one century by his name. He has not played for England since Jan 31, 2019.

Indian cricket team would look to level four-match series, when will lead his team in the second Test, which starts Saturday, against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. England has named its 12-member squad, resting veteran pacer James Anderson and bringing back in his place, on the eve of the match. "We are going to make four changes. Jimmy, Jofra (injured), Jos, Dom Bess are out with Foakes, Ali, Stone, Broad and Woakes coming in to the XII," Root said in a virtual media conference on the eve of the second Test. Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here IND vs ENG 2nd Test playing 11 England's wicket-keeper batsmen Ben Foakes will replace Jos Buttler as expected with the latter returning home after the first Test. In a surprise move, England has dropped off-spinner Dominic Bess who did a decent job in the first Test. will replace Bess in the England playing 11. While bowling all-rounder and rookie pacer Olly Stone will be vying for a final spot in the playing eleven. The visitors received a setback after their strike bowler was ruled out of the second Test with an elbow injury.

