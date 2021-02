Check India vs England 2nd Test playing 11 and head-to-head details here

Indian cricket team would look to level four-match series, when will lead his team in the second Test, which starts Saturday, against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. England has named its 12-member squad, resting veteran pacer James Anderson and bringing back in his place, on the eve of the match.



"We are going to make four changes. Jimmy, Jofra (injured), Jos, Dom Bess are out with Foakes, Ali, Stone, Broad and Woakes coming in to the XII," Root said in a virtual media conference on the eve of the second Test.



IND vs ENG 2nd Test playing 11



England's wicket-keeper batsmen Ben Foakes will replace Jos Buttler as expected with the latter returning home after the first Test. In a surprise move, England has dropped off-spinner Dominic Bess who did a decent job in the first Test. will replace Bess in the England playing 11. While bowling all-rounder and rookie pacer Olly Stone will be vying for a final spot in the playing eleven.



The visitors received a setback after their strike bowler was ruled out of the second Test with an elbow injury.



England playing 11 probables: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sturat Broad, Jack Leach.



Who is Ben Foakes?



Ben Foakes is England's wicket-keeper batsman, who plays county cricket for Surrey. He was selected for 2017-18 Ashes tour but did not get a chance in the series.



He made his Test debut against Sri Lanka at Galle Stadium on November 6, 2018. He has scored 332 runs in 10 innings score at an average of 41.5 and has one century by his name.



He has not played for England since Jan 31, 2019.

India playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma,



Overall: 123

India won: 26

England won: 48

Draw: 49

Tied: 0

Total matches played: 61

India won: 19

England won: 14

Drawn: 28

India is expected to rejig its spin department as Axar Patel has recovered from injury and set to make his Test debut in the match. Axar has "recovered completely and is now available for selection for the 2nd Test in Chennai against England to be played from Saturday", the BCCI said in a statement.It is going to be a tough battle between all-rounder Washington Sundar and wrist spinner for the third spinner's slot in India playing 11. Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar have been withdrawn from the main squad and added the duo back to the group of standby players.India and England have faced each other in 10 Test matches at Chepauk, with the hosts registering five wins and England winning four matches. The Test match in 1982 ended in a draw.The 4-match Test series is also a part of (WTC). Both the teams are fighting for a finals spot in the WTC, scheduled to take place on June 18-22 at the Lord's cricket ground.(captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel.Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.