Check India vs England 2nd Test playing 11 and head-to-head details here

Indian cricket team would look to level four-match series, when Virat Kohli will lead his team in the second Test, which starts Saturday, against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. England has named its 12-member squad, resting veteran pacer James Anderson and bringing back Stuart Broad in his place, on the eve of the match.
"We are going to make four changes. Jimmy, Jofra (injured), Jos, Dom Bess are out with Foakes, Ali, Stone, Broad and Woakes coming in to the XII," Root said in a virtual media conference on the eve of the second Test.
IND vs ENG 2nd Test playing 11
England's wicket-keeper batsmen Ben Foakes will replace Jos Buttler as expected with the latter returning home after the first Test. In a surprise move, England has dropped off-spinner Dominic Bess who did a decent job in the first Test. Moeen Ali will replace Bess in the England playing 11. While bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes and rookie pacer Olly Stone will be vying for a final spot in the playing eleven.
The visitors received a setback after their strike bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the second Test with an elbow injury.
India is expected to rejig its spin department as Axar Patel has recovered from injury and set to make his Test debut in the match. Axar has "recovered completely and is now available for selection for the 2nd Test in Chennai against England to be played from Saturday", the BCCI said in a statement.
It is going to be a tough battle between all-rounder Washington Sundar and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the third spinner's slot in India playing 11. Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar have been withdrawn from the main squad and added the duo back to the group of standby players.
England's tour of India 2021
India vs England head-to-head
- Overall: 123
- India won: 26
- England won: 48
- Draw: 49
- Tied: 0
- Total matches played: 61
- India won: 19
- England won: 14
- Drawn: 28
India and England have faced each other in 10 Test matches at Chepauk, with the hosts registering five wins and England winning four matches. The Test match in 1982 ended in a draw.
ICC World Test Championship
The India vs England 4-match Test series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Both the teams are fighting for a finals spot in the WTC, scheduled to take place on June 18-22 at the Lord's cricket ground.
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad for 2nd Test: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel.
England 12-member squad for 2nd Test: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.
