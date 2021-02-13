JUST IN
LIVE TOSS, IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Coin flip between Kohli, Root at 9 am IST

India vs England live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, playing 11 and match updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Team winning the toss would look to bat first at Chepauk Stadium. Photo: @Englandcricket
Indian cricket team will come out with all guns blazing to display a fighting spirit in the second Test, starting today, against England in front of the crowds at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. India needs to win the second Test to keep its hope alive for ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final qualification.

Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here
 
India vs England playing 11
 
England has named its 12-member squad for the second Test on the eve of the match. While India has not announced its playing 11. However, Axar Patel has recovered from injury and set to make his debut today. It would be interesting to see whether Kuldeep Yadav find a place in India playing 11 or not.
 
England final XII for the second Test: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root(C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.

Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
 
India vs England 2nd Test scorecard
 
 
 
India vs England live toss time and streaming details
 
The IND vs ENG 2nd Test will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website. The IND vs ENG live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST.

CHECK IND vs ENG FULL SCHEDULE, SQUAD, LIVE STREAMING AND HEAD TO HEAD DETAILS
 
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…

