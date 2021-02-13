LIVE TOSS, IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Coin flip between Kohli, Root at 9 am IST
India vs England live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, playing 11 and match updates here
England has named its 12-member squad for the second Test on the eve of the match. While India has not announced its playing 11. However, Axar Patel has recovered from injury and set to make his debut today. It would be interesting to see whether Kuldeep Yadav find a place in India playing 11 or not.
England final XII for the second Test: Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root(C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Olly Stone.
The IND vs ENG 2nd Test will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website. The IND vs ENG live toss will take place at 9:00 am IST.
