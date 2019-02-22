CHESS#1341

Valentina Gunina took the inaugural Cairns Cup and $40,000 back to Murmansk with a score of 7 points from 9 rounds. Her last round draw with Alexandra Kosteniuk (6.5) left the latter in second. Irina Krush (5.5) took third and Nana Dzagnidze (5) was fourth.

Harika Dronavalli (4.5) was in the middle after a last-round loss to Krush where a win would have put her in third. There was an amazing decision ratio with 25 decisive games out of 45. The Champions Showdown has started at the same St Louis venue. There are five exhibition matches, with 12 rapid games, followed by 24 blitz. ...