CHESS #1376

Jan Krzysztof Duda meets Alexander Grischuk in the finals of the Grand Prix at Hamburg. The Polish GM knocked out Daniil Dubov in the semis while Grischuk beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the other semifinal.

The 16-player knockout has a ^130,000 prize fund, with the series as a whole having an additional prize fund of ^280,000 plus two qualifying spots for the 2020 Candidates Tournament. As of now, Grischuk is doing well when it comes to the Candidates qualifiers with one GP left for December. In the concurrent Superbet Grand Chess Tour event in Romania, Levon Aronian and Sergey ...