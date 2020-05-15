CHESS #1401

The success of the Fide Online Nations Cup and the Magnus Invitational has led to another initiative. Magnus Carlsen is fronting an online Grand Prix of four events, followed by a super final sometime in August.

This will have a total prize fund of $1 million, by far the highest-ever online. Finding sponsors for this is easy — the online games segment, especially the gambling sites, are seeing a growth explosion — and Carlsen has been in the forefront of trying to get a slice of that pie for chess. The Magnus Invitational was retroactively deemed to be the first of these ...