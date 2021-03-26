Churchill face uphill task against Punjab in search for 3rd I-League title

Churchill Brothers will need more than a victory against Punjab FC to clinch the title in their last match of the season at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

As the title race went down the wire, three teams -- Gokulam Kerala, Churchill Brothers and TRAU -- are in contention after 14 rounds.

All three teams have 26 points each and if they end with the same tally of points, the head-to-head results will decide the title winner.

At one stage, it seemed like two-time champions Churchill Brothers were running away with the title. However, inconsistent performances in the championship stage have pegged them back.

The Red Machines not only need a victory but are dependent on the result of the Gokulam Kerala vs TRAU match to be played simultaneously at another venue.

Churchill are at a disadvantage against Gokulam head-to-head and they trail TRAU on overall goal difference.

So, the most realistic equation for Churchill lifting the trophy is to beat Punjab FC and pray that the other game between Gokulam and TRAU ends in a tie.

"We are conscious of what we need to do to win the Our goal is to beat Punjab. We will hope for a draw in the other fixture," Churchill head coach Fernando Varela said.

"Regardless of what happens tomorrow, I believe it is a good season. For me, we are the best team in the league. We have played well, grown together as a team, played attacking I am really proud of the team. We have shown that we are a great team."



Punjab FC are not in contention for the title but they have their own ambition to finish the season on a high by beating the Red Machines.

We are looking to finish the season well by defeating Churchill," Punjab FC head coach Curtis Fleming said.

