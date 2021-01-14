I-League: RoundGlass Punjab looking to build on 1st win against Gokulam

-
ALSO READ
Maintenance of bio-secure bubble will be critical during I-League: CEO
ISL 7: Misfiring Kerala hopes to recalibrate guns against struggling Odisha
ISL 7: Kerala Blasters target first win, Hyderabad FC look to bounce back
ISL 7: Jamshedpur FC aim to extend unbeaten run as they take on FC Goa
ISL: East Bengal look to keep revival going, Goa eye third win on trot
-
RoundGlass Punjab will be looking to build on the winning start they got to the 2020/21 I-League last week when they face Gokulam Kerala at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. Gokulam, meanwhile, are searching for their first win of the season after a 2-1 defeat to Chennai City in their opening fixture.
Gokulam FC had taken an early lead against Chennai City courtesy Dennis Antwi, but gave away two goals owing to defensive errors. Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC edged a win against Aizawl FC by a solitary goal to nil and will look to build on their winning momentum.
"It is very important to keep the momentum going. Once you get the win, that match is over and you look to win the next match. We got back to the drawing board and saw things we could have done better in the win over Aizawl," said Head Coach Curtis Fleming.
"It is a long season ahead and we have to concentrate to keep our basics and trust in the quality we have. We are expecting a very difficult game (against Gokulam Kerala FC) and every team in the I-League is capable of giving a tough challenge," he said.
Gokulam Head Coach Vicenze Annese said that they were nervous during the first game which led to them making a number of misplaced passes. "It seemed like we were afraid to win. We rushed a lot and this cannot happen in our next match against RoundGlass Punjab FC," he said.
"In the next match, we need to be calm on the ball and play with patience, gauging when we can go forward. We must keep the ball on our feet and stay away from playing long balls," he said.
--IANS
rkm/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor