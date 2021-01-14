I-League: RoundGlass Punjab looking to build on 1st win against Gokulam

RoundGlass Punjab will be looking to build on the winning start they got to the 2020/21 last week when they face Gokulam Kerala at the Salt Lake Stadium on Thursday. Gokulam, meanwhile, are searching for their first win of the season after a 2-1 defeat to Chennai City in their opening fixture.

Gokulam FC had taken an early lead against Chennai City courtesy Dennis Antwi, but gave away two goals owing to defensive errors. Meanwhile, RoundGlass Punjab FC edged a win against Aizawl FC by a solitary goal to nil and will look to build on their winning momentum.

"It is very important to keep the momentum going. Once you get the win, that match is over and you look to win the next match. We got back to the drawing board and saw things we could have done better in the win over Aizawl," said Head Coach Curtis Fleming.

"It is a long season ahead and we have to concentrate to keep our basics and trust in the quality we have. We are expecting a very difficult game (against Gokulam Kerala FC) and every team in the is capable of giving a tough challenge," he said.

Gokulam Head Coach Vicenze Annese said that they were nervous during the first game which led to them making a number of misplaced passes. "It seemed like we were afraid to win. We rushed a lot and this cannot happen in our next match against RoundGlass Punjab FC," he said.

"In the next match, we need to be calm on the ball and play with patience, gauging when we can go forward. We must keep the ball on our feet and stay away from playing long balls," he said.

