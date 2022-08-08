Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony: Time, Where to Watch, Highlights

India's performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 has been remarkable, and will not remain a footnote in history. Till now, India has bagged 55 medals with over 200 Indian athletes participating in 2022. Despite the absence of legendary names such as Mary Kom, Neeraj Chopra, Saina Nehwal, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Indian athletes outshined the likes of New Zealand and South Africa.

Today would be the last day of 2022. Though India dominated the weekend by winning 35 medals in different sports. While wrestling and weightlifting were India's favourites, players performed exceptiomally well in cricket, para table tennis, boxing, badminton and athletics. Also read | CWG 2022 Day 10 Highlights: India win five gold, lose close cricket final

2022 Highlights

Though India has a history of performing well at CWG 2022, 2022 Birmingham saw some of India's best performances. Many legendary players did not participate due to injuries or personal concerns, but young Indian athletes did not disappoint their fans.

Till now, India has clinched fifty-five accolades. Out of which, 12 have been in freestyle wrestling, 10 in weightlifting, 8 in athletics, 7 in boxing, 3 each in table tennis and badminton, 2 each in squash and para-table tennis, and 1 in para-powerlifting, cricket and hockey.

P V Sindhu has also entered the finals of women's singles, and Lakshya Sen's medal in Badminton has evoked India's hope for some more medals. Also, Chiragh Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are through to the men's doubles final.

Apart from that, India might get another gold in table tennis as Sharath Kamal has reached the final in men's singles. Besides, Sathiyan Gnanesankaran was defeated in Men's singles and will fight for bronze.

What was Special about 2022?

India created history by bagging their first-ever medal, and that too gold in Lawn Bowls Women's fours team.

On Day 8, India was most dominant in weightlifting, but the wrestlers' exemplary performance led India to win the most medals on Day 9 and Day 10.

Indian athletes had hoped to break the 100-medal barrier, as there were 215 athletes participating in 15 different sports events. However, the current performance is still impressive as nobody expected this from India.

Besides, India was exceptional at Tokyo 2020 Olympics which exceeded fans' expectations. With only a day left, we can hope India to do something more remarkable.

India Performance Highlights

Indian athletes had a remarkable journey at CWG 2022. From jumping from the 7th to the 4th spot, and then getting back to the 5th spot, there had been ups and downs. With 55 medals in the account, India would be hoping to cross the 60 mark on Day 11. Here's what the medal tally says.

Event Gold Silver Bronze Total Weightlifting 3 3 4 10 Judo 0 2 1 3 Lawn bowls 1 1 0 2 Table Tennis 2 1 0 3 Badminton 0 1 2 3 Squash 0 0 2 2 Para Powerlifting 1 0 0 1 Athletics 1 4 3 8 Wrestling 6 1 5 12 Boxing 3 1 3 7 Para Table Tennis 1 0 1 2 Hockey 0 0 1 1 Cricket 0 1 0 1 TOTAL 18 15 22 55

Top 10 Medal Tally

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 5 India 18 15 22 55 1 Australia 64 53 53 170 2 England 54 59 52 165 3 Canada 23 31 33 87 4 New Zealand 19 12 17 48 6 Scotland 12 10 25 47 7 Nigeria 11 9 14 34 8 South Africa 7 9 11 27 9 Wales 7 6 13 26 10 Northern Ireland 7 7 4 18

When will finish and Closing Ceremony Time?

Commonwealth Games 2022 had been the largest ever sports programme in Commonwealth Games history, with 280+ sessions across 11 days of live sports streaming.

The 11-day event will be wrapped up at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on August 9, 2022, at 12.30 am (IST).

Where you can watch the closing ceremony?

You can enjoy live telecasts on some television channels such as Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4. However, you can enjoy live streaming on the Sony Liv app.

When are Next Commonwealth Games?

The next Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in 2026 in Melbourne and the Victoria region of Australia. This would be Australia's 6th appearance as host from 1938. Australia hosted the event last in 2018.

Next Upcoming events for Indian Players

Indian athletes will be seen in action from September 27, 2022, to October 10, 2022, in the 35th edition of the National Games in Gujarat. This edition will have 36 sporting events with participation from all 28 states and eight union territories.

Post that, India will be playing the postponed Asian Games 2022 from September 23 to October 8, 2023, in Hangzhou, China, as announced by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).