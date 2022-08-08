Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11: India medal contenders to watch today

India’s hopes for medals were almost shattered with the news of Neeraj Chopra, Mary Kom and Tajinderpal Singh Toor not participating in the Commonwealth Games 2022. However, Indian athletes proved everyone wrong after a remarkable performance in Birmingham.

Despite the absence of many big names, India managed to defeat the heavyweights and key contenders in most of their events. On days 9 and 10, India clinched 35 medals in different sports categories, making them the best-performing underdog.



Wrestling was India’s key area, where they won 12 medals, while India did not clinch gold in hockey or cricket, which seems disappointing till now. Today would be the Indian hockey team’s opportunity to bag a gold medal against Australia in the men’s final.

Indian stars Lakshya Sen and will be playing in the singles finals to add another gold to the Indian medal tally. In the men's doubles final, Chirag Shetty and Sairaj Satwik Rankireddy will be up against Ben Lane and Sean Vendy of England.

Table tennis could be India’s another opportunity to bag a bronze and gold medal today. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran would be playing against Paul Drinkhall of England for a bronze medal match in men’s singles. Also, Achanta Sharath Kamal would be contending for the gold medal against Liam Pitchford of England. So, check out all the contenders and see who has a chance to win today.

PV Sindhu - - Women’s singles final

The Olympic medalist has always been among the top medal contenders for India. At 1.20 pm (IST), she will play against Michelle Li of Canada.

Sindhu’s consistency throughout the years has proven to be a boon for India. Currently, she’s the only Indian in the top 10 badminton women’s singles rankings and stands in the 7th spot. On the other side, Michelli Li of Canada is in the 13th position.

Lakshya Sen - Badminton - Men’s Singles final

The 20-year-old badminton sensation has been in the limelight for consistently performing well. Lakshya will be facing Malaysia’s Tze Yong to grab a gold medal. The event will start at 2.10 pm.

As of now, Lakshya Sen is ranked 10th in Men’s singles category and is hoping to climb up the ladder, after a few more tournaments. Moreover, Tze Yong is ranked 42nd, which implies that it would be surprising if Lakshya loses today.

Chirag Shetty and Sairaj Satwik Rankireddy - Badminton - Men’s Doubles finals

The iconic duo of Chirag Shetty and Sairaj Satwik Rankireddy will be hoping to brag about another gold for India. They are currently ranked in the 7th spot, across the globe, and are the only Indian pair in the top 20.

In the men’s doubles finals at 3 pm, they will face Ben Lane and Sean Vendy who are ranked 19th on the world table.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Table Tennis - Men’s singles Bronze Medal Match

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will have the final opportunity to bag a medal for India, as he will face Paul Drinkhall in the bronze medal match at 3.35 pm on Monday, August 8.

He already has a silver medal under his name with Sharath Kamal in the men’s doubles finals. Although he might have not won gold, it is more important for him to win today.

Achanta Sharath Kamal - Table Tennis- Men’s Singles final

Achanta Sharath Kamal is through to the final and will be facing English table tennis star, Liam Pitchford. With silver in men’s doubles, Achanta will hope to outplay Liam Pitchford and get India its third gold in table tennis.

The 40-year-old table tennis sensation will be India’s other hope to get ahead of New Zealand and get back to the fourth spot. The event will start at 4.25 pm (IST) and would be India’s second last opportunity to grab a medal.

Indian Hockey Team - Hockey - Men’s final 5 pm

has been unbeatable under Manpreet Singh’s captaincy. This is the third time he has led India to a Final.

India's Men’s hockey team will be facing mighty Kangaroos in the finals and bag their first gold in hockey events. Australia had been shattering India’s Commonwealth dream since 2010. India would want to stop them from a hat-trick after thumping defeats in 2010 and 2014.