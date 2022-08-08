Commonwealth Games, Day 11: India full Schedule - Monday, August 8

Today is the last day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham. With some remarkable performances in the last two days, India ranks fifth on the medal tally with 55-medals, including 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals. Complete dominance in wrestling and weightlifting helped India achieve this feat.

On Day 10, the Indian Women’s hockey team overcame their 16-year drought by winning against mighty Kiwis in a bone-chilling tie-breaker in the bronze medal match in Birmingham on Sunday. Apart from Hockey, India bagged a medal in Cricket as India's women’s cricket team got beaten by 9 runs against Australia in the final.

Boxing had been India’s another favourite, as Nitu Ghangas defeated Demi-Jade Rezstan by 5-0 in the women’s 48 kg category final. Amit Panghal also won 5-0 against English boxer Kiaran MacDonald in the flyweight category (48kg-51kg) finals. World champion Nikhat Zareen also clinched another medal by beating Cary MC Naul by 5-0 in the women’s 50kg light flyweight finals. Also read | Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony: Time, Where to Watch, Highlights

In athletics, Abdulla Boobacker and Eldhose Paul created history by winning silver and gold medals in the men’s triple jump event.

The duo of Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan won silver in table tennis, whereas Sandeep Kumar and Annu Rani won bronze medals in race walk and javelin throw events.

Til now, India has been remarkable at the major sports, including exceptional performance in Lawn bowls, cricket and hockey as well. At last, we can expect up to six medals, which would take India’s tally to 61.

When to watch 2022?

With 55 accolades in the bag, India is stronger than most countries at the 2022. After clinching 15 medals, India would hope to stay stronger and win all their remaining medal matches on the final day of the 2022. Today, you can support India for the last time in August on different television channels and streaming platforms. This day would be comparatively shorter than most days, as nothing much is there to watch. So, check out the final day schedule of 2022 for India.

Timings Event Highlights 1:20 PM Women’s Singles Final (Badminton) vs Michelle Li (Canada) 2:10 PM Men’s Singles Final (Badminton) Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong Ng (Malaysia) 3:00 PM Men’s Doubles Final (Badminton) Chirag Shetty/Sairaj Satwik Rankireddy vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (England) 3:35 PM Men’s Singles Bronze Medal Match (Table Tennis) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Drinkhall (England) 4:25 PM Men’s Singles Final (Table Tennis) Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford (England) 5:00 PM Men’s Final (Hockey) India vs Australia

Where to watch 2022?

As an Indian supporter, you can watch live telecasts of the Day on Sony TV Network channels, specifically, Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4. Also, you can also experience the live action using the Sony Liv app on your smartphone or Android TV.