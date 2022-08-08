- Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 LIVE: India eye five gold medals on last day
CWG 2022 Day 11 LIVE: PV Sindhu clinches gold in Badminton, Sen up next
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 Live Updates: PV Sindhu won her first ever Commonwealth Games gold medal after beating Canada's Michelle Li in the final 21-15, 21-13 in the Women's Singles Final
Topics
Commonwealth Games | CWG | Indian Hockey Team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu to be India's top contenders in the badminton finals
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 11 LIVE
On the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, the Indian contingent which has performed exceedingly well, will look to add more shine to its glorious show and try and win five gold and a total pof six medals which are up for grabs.
The Indian men’s hockey team, which has won three silver medals so far in the Commonwealth Games, will look to add the elusive gold to its canoinet. For inspiration, it can look toward its female counterpart who overcame a lot of pressure and heartbreak to claim the bronze medal. Indian men’s hockey team will play the final against Australia, who have been the men’s Commonwealth Champions ever since the sport was introduced for the first time in 1998 games.
PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and pair of Chirag-Satwik aim for golden smash
India could take as many as three gold medals from the sport of Badminton on the final day of the events. PV Sindhu looks like a sure-shot gold winner as she will play against Canada’s Michelle Lee. Sindhu lost out on gold in the 2018 Gold Coast Games to compatriot Saina Nehwal.
Along with Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, who is playing his first Commonwealth Games will be facing Malaysia’s Tze Yong NG who beat Kidamsbi Srikanth in the semi-final. The pair of Satwik Siaraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will also be playing the Men’s Doubles final against an unlikely opponent from England who beat the number one seed Malaysian pairing.
Sharath Kamal to vouch for a third gold in Table Tennis
India’s ace Table Tennis player, Achanta Sharath Kamal, who has already won two gold medals in this Games, would look to add another. He won the first gold with the Men’s Team and then another in the Mixed Doubles event. Now, he will be competing in the Men’s Singles gold medal match against England’s Liam Pitchford.
Sathiyan Ganasekaran, another Men’s Singles player will be playing for the bronze medal against another Englishman Drinkhall.
