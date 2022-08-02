Commonwealth Games, Day 5: India full Schedule - Tuesday, August 2

-
ALSO READ
Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: India to rely on weightlifters again
CWG 2022 Day-2 Highlights: Chanu clinches gold; Bindyarani gets silver
CWG 2022: India's gold medal prospects at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
CWG 2022: Women must climb a mountain to win India's first cricket medal
CWG 2022: 10 Indian stars to watch out for at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
-
Indian athletes performed marvelously as they clinch three more medals at CWG 2022, and the first ones in Judo this year. Sushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in Judo Women's 48kg category, while Vijay Kumar Yadav defeated Dylan Munro of Scotland to fetch a bronze medal in Men's 60 kg category. Moreover, Harjinder Kaur did not fail to impress, as she won a bronze medal in Women's 71 kg weightlifting.
On the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham will witness more than 15 events where Indian athletes or teams would be participating. Out of all these events, some events would be medal matches, while many would be qualifying rounds. As of now, Australia is leading the tally with 60 medals which include 24 gold medals, 18 silver, and 18 bronze medals.
India is also among the top countries with 6 medals with 3 gold, 2 silver, and a bronze medal. With the Indian four women's team in Lawn bowls, we are going to witness history as India never had a medal in this sport. The Indian women’s hockey team will also be facing England in its prime form, meaning there could be an exciting contest to watch out for.
Also Read | CWG 2022 Day 4 Highlights: IND reach final in TT, Badminton and Lawn Bowls
More importantly, all these matches will be live telecasted via different media channels and a dedicated sports portal. For Indian supporters, the ideal time would be to start watching from 2 pm and enjoy back-to-back live telecasts till 12.50 am the next day.
When to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
Here is the schedule you can follow to enjoy and support Indian athletes, check it out now.
Where can you watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
You can enjoy Commonwealth Games 2022 on various sports channels including Sony Six. Other than that, channels like Sony Ten 2, Ten 3, and Ten 4 can be used for Hindi commentary.
If you’re using the internet for streaming, you can check out regular updates at Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor