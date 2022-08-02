JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Commonwealth Games » News

How did India pull off a successful Chess Olympiad?
Business Standard

Commonwealth Games, Day 5: India full Schedule - Tuesday, August 2

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 5 Full Schedule, where to watch and when to watch it?

Topics
Commonwealth Games | CWG | Weightlifting

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Lawn Bowls
Indian women to create history in Lawn Bowls, ensures medal.

Indian athletes performed marvelously as they clinch three more medals at CWG 2022, and the first ones in Judo this year. Sushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in Judo Women's 48kg category, while Vijay Kumar Yadav defeated Dylan Munro of Scotland to fetch a bronze medal in Men's 60 kg category. Moreover, Harjinder Kaur did not fail to impress, as she won a bronze medal in Women's 71 kg weightlifting.

On the fifth day of the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham will witness more than 15 events where Indian athletes or teams would be participating. Out of all these events, some events would be medal matches, while many would be qualifying rounds. As of now, Australia is leading the tally with 60 medals which include 24 gold medals, 18 silver, and 18 bronze medals.

India is also among the top countries with 6 medals with 3 gold, 2 silver, and a bronze medal. With the Indian four women's team in Lawn bowls, we are going to witness history as India never had a medal in this sport. The Indian women’s hockey team will also be facing England in its prime form, meaning there could be an exciting contest to watch out for.

Also Read | CWG 2022 Day 4 Highlights: IND reach final in TT, Badminton and Lawn Bowls

More importantly, all these matches will be live telecasted via different media channels and a dedicated sports portal. For Indian supporters, the ideal time would be to start watching from 2 pm and enjoy back-to-back live telecasts till 12.50 am the next day.

When to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

Here is the schedule you can follow to enjoy and support Indian athletes, check it out now.


Timings

Event

Highlights

2 pm

Weightlifting - Women’s 76 kg Gold Medal match

Punam Yadav

2.30 pm

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

M. Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

3.04 pm

Swimming - Men's 200 M Backstroke Heat

Srihari Natraj

4.10 pm

Swimming- Men’s 1500 Freestyle Heat 1

Advait Page

4.15 pm

Lawn Bowls - Women’s four gold medal match

India vs South Africa

04:28 pm

Swimming- Men's 1500 m Freestyle Heat 2

Kushagra Rawat

05:30 pm

Artistic Gymnastics- Men's Vault Final

Men’s Parallel Bar finals

Satyajit Mondal

Saif Tamboli

6.00 pm

Table Tennis - Men’s team Gold match

India vs TBD

6.30 pm

Weightlifting - Men's 96 Kg Gold Medal Match

Vikas Thakur

6.30 pm

Hockey - Women’s Pool A

India vs England

8.30 pm

Squash - Women's Plate Semis


Squash - Men’s single semi finals

Sunayna Kuruvilla v Faiza Zafar

Saurav Ghoshal vs Paul Coll

10 pm

Badminton

Mixed Team Singles

11.00 pm

Weightlifting - Women’s 87 kg Gold Medal Match

Usha Natesh

11.35 pm

Boxing- Welterweight (63.5 kg- 67 kg)

Rohit Tokas v Alfred Kotey

11:43 pm

Swimming - Men's 200M Backstroke Final

Srihari Nataraj

12.00 am ( Next day)

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round

Tejaswin Shankar

12.50 am (Next day)

Women’s Discus Throw Final

Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon


Where can you watch Commonwealth Games 2022?

You can enjoy Commonwealth Games 2022 on various sports channels including Sony Six. Other than that, channels like Sony Ten 2, Ten 3, and Ten 4 can be used for Hindi commentary.

If you’re using the internet for streaming, you can check out regular updates at Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, August 02 2022. 08:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY