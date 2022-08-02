Commonwealth Games, Day 5: India full Schedule - Tuesday, August 2

Indian athletes performed marvelously as they clinch three more medals at CWG 2022, and the first ones in Judo this year. Sushila Devi Likmabam clinched a silver medal in Judo Women's 48kg category, while Vijay Kumar Yadav defeated Dylan Munro of Scotland to fetch a bronze medal in Men's 60 kg category. Moreover, Harjinder Kaur did not fail to impress, as she won a bronze medal in Women's 71 kg . On the fifth day of the 2022, Birmingham will witness more than 15 events where Indian athletes or teams would be participating. Out of all these events, some events would be medal matches, while many would be qualifying rounds. As of now, Australia is leading the tally with 60 medals which include 24 gold medals, 18 silver, and 18 bronze medals.

India is also among the top countries with 6 medals with 3 gold, 2 silver, and a bronze medal. With the Indian four women's team in Lawn bowls, we are going to witness history as India never had a medal in this sport. The Indian women’s hockey team will also be facing England in its prime form, meaning there could be an exciting contest to watch out for.



More importantly, all these matches will be live telecasted via different media channels and a dedicated sports portal. For Indian supporters, the ideal time would be to start watching from 2 pm and enjoy back-to-back live telecasts till 12.50 am the next day.

When to watch 2022?

Here is the schedule you can follow to enjoy and support Indian athletes, check it out now.

Timings Event Highlights 2 pm - Women’s 76 kg Gold Medal match Punam Yadav 2.30 pm Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round M. Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya 3.04 pm - Men's 200 M Backstroke Heat Srihari Natraj 4.10 pm Swimming- Men’s 1500 Freestyle Heat 1 Advait Page 4.15 pm Lawn Bowls - Women’s four gold medal match India vs South Africa 04:28 pm Swimming- Men's 1500 m Freestyle Heat 2 Kushagra Rawat 05:30 pm Artistic Gymnastics- Men's Vault Final Men’s Parallel Bar finals Satyajit Mondal Saif Tamboli 6.00 pm Table Tennis - Men’s team Gold match India vs TBD 6.30 pm - Men's 96 Kg Gold Medal Match Vikas Thakur 6.30 pm Hockey - Women’s Pool A India vs England 8.30 pm Squash - Women's Plate Semis

Squash - Men’s single semi finals Sunayna Kuruvilla v Faiza Zafar Saurav Ghoshal vs Paul Coll 10 pm Mixed Team Singles 11.00 pm Weightlifting - Women’s 87 kg Gold Medal Match Usha Natesh 11.35 pm Boxing- Welterweight (63.5 kg- 67 kg) Rohit Tokas v Alfred Kotey 11:43 pm - Men's 200M Backstroke Final Srihari Nataraj 12.00 am ( Next day) Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round Tejaswin Shankar 12.50 am (Next day) Women’s Discus Throw Final Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon

Where can you watch 2022?

You can enjoy Commonwealth Games 2022 on various sports channels including Sony Six. Other than that, channels like Sony Ten 2, Ten 3, and Ten 4 can be used for Hindi commentary.

If you’re using the internet for streaming, you can check out regular updates at Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham.