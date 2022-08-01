Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: India to rely on weightlifters again

A glimpse at India's medal tally in the 2022 before the beginning of Day 4. Currently, India ranks sixth on the table with three gold, two silver, and a bronze medal, making it to a total of 6 medals.



After Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Mirabai Chanu and Achinta Sheuli won gold in weightlifting, all eyes would be now on in Men's 71 kg category and Harjinder Kaur Women's 71 kg final for two more medals. Moreover, Niranjan Mukundan and Suash Narayan Jadhav would be some other names participating in Men's 50m freestyle S7 final para-swimming event.

The 12-day event is witnessing Indian athletes competing in 15 different arenas including weightlifting , para-swimming, lawn bowls, squash, boxing, artistic gymnastic, cycling, badminton, and more. Indian weightlifters have clinched a total of six medals, which is also the total tally for India in CWG 2022. Thus, India has a strong chance of outperforming its close competitors Canada and South Africa.

and Harjinder Kaur will aim for a Podium finish and add some more accolades to their cupboard. The weightlifters have a record of a combined lift of 338kg (148+190) in Apia, Samoa 2019. In 2018 Ashgabat, Ajay had the best effort of 148 kg in snatch, which makes him a superior contender in the 2022 at Birmingham.

Harjinder Kaur has also been a strong contender, as she holds a record of 211 kg (90+121). In the 71 kg category, Harjinder Kaur has an upper hand and might clinch the much-needed medal for India, making it a total of 8 medals if Singh wins too.

Para-swimmers are the underrated athletes who can bring India a much-needed push in free-style para-swimming events. Suyash Narayan Jadhav started swimming at the age of three and is an Eklavya and Arjuna Award winner. Besides, Niranjan Mukandan is another big name in para-swimming, who was crowned the Junior World Champion in 2015.

Apart from medal events, there would be Lawn bowls, weightlifting, Judo, swimming, squash, badminton, cycling, and boxing. Will India fetch three more gold medals or not? It is still unclear. Here is how India stands at the 2022:

Indian Winners in 2022 Birmingham

Winner Sports Event Medal Mirabai Chanu Weightlifting Women's 49kg Gold Jeremy Lalrinnunga Weightlifting Men's 67kg Gold Achinta Sheuli Weightlifting Men's 73kg Gold Sanket Sargar Weightlifting Men's 55kg Silver Bindyarani Devi Weightlifting Women's 55kg Silver Gururaja Poojary Weightlifting Men's 61 kg Bronze

Commonwealth Games 2022 Rankings

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Australia 20 13 17 50 2 England 11 16 6 33 3 New Zealand 10 5 4 19 4 South Africa 4 1 1 6 5 Canada 3 5 9 17 6 India 3 2 1 6 7 Scotland 2 7 8 17 8 Malaysia 2 1 1 4 9 Nigeria 2 0 1 3 10 Wales 1 2 6 9

Despite having a lower tally than Scotland, India is ranked above them because of more number of gold medals.

Today would be an opportunity to take this tally to 9 which might help India beat South Africa and steal the fourth spot. This will happen when South Africa doesn't win a medal today.

India's best performance at the Commonwealth Games was in Delhi 2010, where athletes managed to win 38 Gold, 27 silver, and 36 bronze medals, making it a total of 101 medals.