Commonwealth Games, Day 10: India full Schedule - Sunday, August 6

Commonwealth Games 2022 is coming to its end, and Indian athletes once again proved their potential against the heavyweights. On Day 9, India won 14 medals in different sports. After an unbeatable performance in Weightlifting, Indian wrestlers clinched six medals on the Day 9 of the CWG 2022.

Ravi Dahiya, Naveen Kumar, and Vinesh Phogat bagged gold medals, whereas Deepak Nehra, Pooja Sihag, and Pooja Gehlot managed to win the bronze in their respective freestyle matches.

The best thing was India’s close-margin victory against England in Women’s Cricket Semifinal. After defeating England by 4 runs, India will be eyeing gold in cricket as well.

Surprisingly, Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami also won silver medals in the athletics event, whereas Men’s fours lawn bowls team bagged a silver after losing against Northern Ireland.



also ensured a medal by defeating South Africa by 3-2 in the men’s hockey semi-final match. Day 10 will unfold some more matches and would define whether India jumps ahead of New Zealand on the medals table or not.

When to watch 2022?

After a remarkable performance on Day 9, India is ranked in the fifth spot with 40 medals including 13 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze medals. There would be plenty of matches for India on the 10th Day of 2022. You can enjoy live telecasts on different streaming platforms and television channels. Mark your time, and check out the schedule given below.

Timings Event Highlights 1.30 pm Hockey - Women’s Bronze Medal Match India vs New Zealand 2.00 pm Badminton – Women’s Singles Semi-finals PV Sindhu 2.45 pm onwards Men’s Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacket, Eldhose Paul 3.0 pm onwards Boxing Nitu Ghanghas - Women’s Minimum Weight Final Amit Panghal - Men’s Flyweight Final 3.10 pm Badminton – Men’s Singles Semi-finals Lakshya Sen (SF 1) Kidambi Srikanth (SF 2) 3.30 pm onwards Table Tennis - Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula 4:00 PM Women’s Doubles Semi-finals Gayatri/ Tressa 4:04pm Women’s Javelin Throw Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani 4.30 pm Men’s Doubles Semi-finals Chirag Shetty/Satwik 5:24pm Athletics-Women’s 4x100m Relay Final Dutee, Hima, Srabani, Jyothi 5:50pm Athletics- Men’s 10,000 Race Walk Final Amit Khatri and Sandeep Kumar 6:15 pm - Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match Men's Singles Semifinal 1 Achanta Sharath Kamal Men's Singles Semifinal 2 G Sathiyan 7:00 PM Boxing Nikhat Zareen - Women's Light Flyweight Final 9:30 PM Cricket – Gold Medal Match India vs TBD 12.10 am 12:10 am – Men’s Javelin Throw DP Manu, Rohit Yadav 12.15 am Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match Sharath/Sreeja 1:00 AM Athletics Men’s 4x100m Relay Final

Apart from the events mentioned above, there would be some confirmed events whose timings are not declared yet, such as doubles semi-finals in Badminton, table tennis, and Gold medal matches in boxing.

Where to watch 2022?

You can enjoy live telecasts of Day 10 on Sony’s specific sports television channels, such as Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4. However, if you want to experience the fun on mobile, you can download live streaming on the Sony Liv app.