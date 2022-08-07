Commonwealth Games, Day 10: India full Schedule - Sunday, August 6

-
-
Commonwealth Games 2022 is coming to its end, and Indian athletes once again proved their potential against the heavyweights. On Day 9, India won 14 medals in different sports. After an unbeatable performance in Weightlifting, Indian wrestlers clinched six medals on the Day 9 of the CWG 2022.
Ravi Dahiya, Naveen Kumar, and Vinesh Phogat bagged gold medals, whereas Deepak Nehra, Pooja Sihag, and Pooja Gehlot managed to win the bronze in their respective freestyle wrestling matches.
The best thing was India’s close-margin victory against England in Women’s Cricket Semifinal. After defeating England by 4 runs, India will be eyeing gold in cricket as well.
Surprisingly, Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami also won silver medals in the athletics event, whereas Men’s fours lawn bowls team bagged a silver after losing against Northern Ireland.
Also read | CWG 2022 Day 9 Highlights: India win four gold, claim 14 medals on the day
Indian Hockey Team also ensured a medal by defeating South Africa by 3-2 in the men’s hockey semi-final match. Day 10 will unfold some more matches and would define whether India jumps ahead of New Zealand on the medals table or not.
When to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
After a remarkable performance on Day 9, India is ranked in the fifth spot with 40 medals including 13 gold, 11 silver, and 16 bronze medals. There would be plenty of matches for India on the 10th Day of Commonwealth Games 2022. You can enjoy live telecasts on different streaming platforms and television channels. Mark your time, and check out the schedule given below.
|Timings
|Event
|Highlights
|1.30 pm
|Hockey - Women’s Bronze Medal Match
|India vs New Zealand
|2.00 pm
|Badminton – Women’s Singles Semi-finals
|PV Sindhu
|2.45 pm onwards
|Men’s Triple Jump
|Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacket, Eldhose Paul
|3.0 pm onwards
|Boxing
|Nitu Ghanghas - Women’s Minimum Weight Final
|Amit Panghal - Men’s Flyweight Final
|3.10 pm
|Badminton – Men’s Singles Semi-finals
|Lakshya Sen (SF 1)
|Kidambi Srikanth (SF 2)
|3.30 pm onwards
|Table Tennis - Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match:
|Sreeja Akula
|4:00 PM
|Women’s Doubles Semi-finals
|Gayatri/ Tressa
|4:04pm
|Women’s Javelin Throw
|Annu Rani and Shilpa Rani
|4.30 pm
|Men’s Doubles Semi-finals
|Chirag Shetty/Satwik
|5:24pm
|Athletics-Women’s 4x100m Relay Final
|Dutee, Hima, Srabani, Jyothi
|5:50pm
|Athletics- Men’s 10,000 Race Walk Final
|Amit Khatri and Sandeep Kumar
|6:15 pm - Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match
|Men's Singles Semifinal 1
|Achanta Sharath Kamal
|Men's Singles Semifinal 2
|G Sathiyan
|7:00 PM
|Boxing
|Nikhat Zareen - Women's Light Flyweight Final
|9:30 PM
|Cricket – Gold Medal Match
|India vs TBD
|12.10 am
|12:10 am – Men’s Javelin Throw
|DP Manu, Rohit Yadav
|12.15 am
|Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match
|Sharath/Sreeja
|1:00 AM
|Athletics
|Men’s 4x100m Relay Final
Apart from the events mentioned above, there would be some confirmed events whose timings are not declared yet, such as doubles semi-finals in Badminton, table tennis, and Gold medal matches in boxing.
Where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
You can enjoy live telecasts of Day 10 on Sony’s specific sports television channels, such as Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4. However, if you want to experience the fun on mobile, you can download live streaming on the Sony Liv app.
