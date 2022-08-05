Commonwealth Games, Day 8: India full Schedule - Friday, August 5

-
-
Indian powerlifter Sudhir clinched gold in Para Powerlifting on Day 7 of the Commonwealth games 2022, whereas Murali Sreeshankar bagged silver in the men’s long jump. As of now, India has won 20 medals at CWG 2022 which includes 6 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals.
Hima Das was another athlete who made it to the semi-finals of the Women’s 200-metre race. However, Muhammed Anees Yahya had a bad day as he lost in the finals of the men’s long jump.
While weightlifting has been the nation's favourite, India has shown exemplary performance in Judo, Powerlifting, Badminton, Table Tennis and Squash. With Hima Das in the 200m semi-finals, India can hope for more medal contenders on Day 8.
Also Read | CWG Day 7 Highlights: Sudhir, Sreeshankar win medals; Hima Das in semis
Currently, India is at the seventh spot with a few medals away from South Africa and Scotland. Apart from regular sports, India is excelling at para-sports, making them a strong contender in multiple games.
Today, there would not be special medal matches for India. However, the qualifying matches in different sports will decide India’s fate at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
When to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
Though there are no medal matches for India today, you can enjoy live telecast on television channels and different streaming channels. Here is the schedule for the Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham on Day 8.
|
Timings
|
Event
|
Highlights
|
1:00 PM
|
Women’s Pair Quarter-Finals (Lawn Bowls)
|
England vs India
|
2:40 PM
|
Men’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals (Para Table Tennis)
|
Nasiru Sule (Nigeria) vs Raj Aravindan Alagar
|
2:40 PM
|
Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals (Para Table Tennis)
|
Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel vs Sue Bailey (England)
|
2:40 PM
|
Women’s Singles Classes 3-5 Semi-Finals (Para Table Tennis)
|
Sonalben Manubhai Patel vs Christiana Ikpeoyi (Nigeria)
|
2:56 PM
|
Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 (Athletics)
|
Jyothi Yarraji
|
3:00 PM
|
Wrestling (Men's Freestyle)
|
Mohit Grewal vs TBD – 125 KG
|
3:00 PM
|
Wrestling (Men's Freestyle)
|
Bajrang Punia vs TBD – 65 KG
|
3:00 PM
|
Wrestling (Men's Freestyle)
|
Deepak Punia vs TBD – 86 KG
|
3:00 PM
|
Wrestling Women's Freestyle)
|
Anshu Malik vs TBD – 57 KG
|
3:00 PM
|
Wrestling Women's Freestyle)
|
Sakshi Malik vs TBD – 62 KG
|
3:00 PM
|
Wrestling Women's Freestyle)
|
Divya Kakran vs TBD – 68 KG
|
3:30 PM
|
Badminton (Men's singles- Round of 16)
|
Kidambi Srikanth vs TBD
|
3:30 PM
|
Badminton (Women’s Singles Round of 16)
|
Pusarla Venkata Sindhu vs Husina Kobugabe (Uganda)
|
3:30 PM
|
Badminton (Men’s Doubles Round of 16)
|
Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs TBD –
|
3:30 PM
|
Badminton( Women’s Doubles Round of 16 )
|
Jolly Treesa / Gayatri Gopichand vs Leung For Sang Jemimah / Mungrah Ganesha (Mauritius)
|
4:07 PM
|
Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1 (Athletics)
|
Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Rajesh Ramesh
|
4:10 PM
|
Women’s Long Jump Qualifying Round (Athletics)
|
Ancy Sojan
|
4:30 PM
|
Women’s Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)
|
Batra Manika / Chitale Diya Parag vs Chung Rheann / Spicer Catherine (Trinidad and Tobago)
|
5:05 PM
|
Men’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)
|
Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Finn Luu (Australia)
|
5:15 PM
|
Round of 16 (Men’s Doubles Squash)
|
Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh vs Kempsell Douglas/ Alan Clyne (Scotland)
|
5:45 PM
|
Men’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)
|
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Mccreery (Northern Ireland) –
|
5:45 PM
|
Men’s Singles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)
|
Sanil Shetty vs Derek Agrefa (Ghana)
|
9:30 PM
|
Women’s Doubles Round of 32 (Table Tennis)
|
Akula Sreeja / Tennison Reeth vs Elliott Lucy / Plaistow Rebecca (Scotland)
|
10:30 PM
|
Women’s Doubles Quarter-Final (Squash)
|
Joshna Chinappa/Dipika Pallikal vs Maschan Yiwen/Ampandi Ainaa (Malaysia)
|
12.00 AM
|
Mixed Quarter-Final (Squash)
|
Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal vs Grinham Rachael/Alexander Zac (Australia)
|
12:45 AM
|
Women’s Semi-Finals (Hockey)
|
India vs Australia
|
12.45 AM
|
Women’s 200m Semi-Final (Athletics)
|
Hima Das
Where to watch Commonwealth Games 2022?
You can watch the Day 8 coverage of the CWG 2022 on specific Sony channels, such as Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4. Moreover, you can enjoy the live streaming on Sony Liv app.
