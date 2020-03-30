Covid-19: MI's Suryakumar laments IPL 2020 delay, urges people to stay home

batsman Suryakumar Yadav stated that though he felt mentally like being at Wankhede Stadium but was at home while referring to delay in 13th edition of (IPL 2020). He also urged the people to "stay home" and "stay safe."

"Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. #stayhome #staysafe," Yadav tweeted.





Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. #stayhome #staysafe pic.twitter.com/EBsjgqtmVB — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 29, 2020

The was scheduled to start from Sunday (March 29) but due to the Covi-19 or outbreak in the country, the tournament has been suspended till April 15.

According to the original schedule of the IPL, the opening match of the tournament was to be played between defending champions and on Sunday, March 29.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources on Monday said that no final decision has been taken on the fate of this year's (IPL) yet even as the country is under a 21-day Covid-19

They also went on to say that the board is monitoring the situation."No decision has been taken on IPL yet, we are closely monitoring the situation, and we will take a call accordingly," sources within the BCCI told ANI.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all sporting action across the world had been stopped including the 13th edition of the IPL.

The country is under 21-day announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has a global impact.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a total of 1071 confirmed Covid-19 cases in India. The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.