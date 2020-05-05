Covid-19: Zimbabwe Cricket annulled 2019-20 domestic season with no winners

The on Monday annulled its 2019-20 domestic season with no winners being declared due to the pandemic.

This means the first-class competition, the Logan Cup, and the List A contest, the Pro50 Championship, have been voided.

in has been suspended since March 18 and the country has been on lockdown since March 30. The stay-at-home order was due to end on May 3, but has been extended for a further two weeks, website ESPNcricinfo reported.

At the time that cricket was stopped, Eagles were on top of the first-class points table, five ahead of Mountaineers, while Tuskers were leading the 50-over tournament, with Mountaineers in second place. Each team was due to play eight first-class matches and eight List A matches and at the time of the suspension, the teams had not played the same number of matches.



"We were looking forward to the conclusion of our season, but seeing what is happening in our country and elsewhere across the world, we realised it was not realistic for us to expect our competitions to resume anytime soon," Hamilton Masakadza, ZC director of cricket said.

"ZC, therefore, decided to void the 2019/20 season with immediate effect and we will not declare a winner or award any of the trophies as teams had not played an equal number of games when the season was curtailed," he added.

previously postponed the home series against Ireland which included three T20Is, followed by as many ODIs. This tour would have been Ireland's first one to play in Zimbabwe since the unsuccessful 2018 World Cup Qualifier campaign.