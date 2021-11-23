CSK ropes in TVS Eurogrip as principal sponsor in over Rs 100-crore deal

Eurogrip, India’s leading two and three-wheeler tyre brand, has joined hands with four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings as the principal sponsor for the next three years (2022-2024). According to sources, the deal for three years was signed for Rs 100 crore, one of the highest among IPL teams at present.

Chennai Super Kings and the Group company will launch a slew of initiatives to engage the large fan base of across the country. The partnership will give Eurogrip visibility on the front of Chennai Super Kings’ famed yellow jersey, a company statement said. has the largest and most engaged fan base amongst all IPL teams.

P Madhavan, executive vice president–sales and marketing, TVS Srichakra, said, “TVS Eurogrip is delighted to associate with Chennai Super Kings. The jersey branding and sponsorship will increase awareness and recognition for our Eurogrip brand name and visual identity. We look forward to co-creating exciting experiences for trade and our customers with this association. We see great synergies between both the brands and are confident that this partnership will benefit both and TVS Eurogrip.”

K S Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket said: “We are delighted to have TVS Eurogrip as our Principal Sponsor and we welcome them to the Super Kings’ family. It’s going to be an exciting phase (the next three years) for us. We believe that this partnership will help us build on the long-lasting relationship with the fans and spread yellow far and wide.”