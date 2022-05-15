CSK vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

The might be out of the Playoffs race, but they can still play party poppers for the other teams and they would want to do that to no other than the table-toppers who need just one more win to make sure that they finish in the top two at the end of the league phase of IPL 2022.

The last time these two teams, met, the David Miller show destroyed Chennai single-handedly and hence the yellow brigade would want nothing less than a victory to heal that would when they face the Titans on May 15 at the Wankhede Stadium from 03:30 pm IST.

CSK vs GT Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between Chennai and Gujarat too and it might be a high scoring bonanza

CSK vs GT Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 33 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Chennai and Gujarat match will see players battling the heatwave.

CSK vs GT Live Streaming

The CSK vs GT match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Chennai and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between CSK and GT would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 15, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch MS Dhoni’s take on Hardik Pandya’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between CSK and GT can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.