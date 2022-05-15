CSK vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
CSK vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
CSK vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
GT vs CSK: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune
MI vs CSK: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
-
The Chennai Super Kings might be out of the Playoffs race, but they can still play party poppers for the other teams and they would want to do that to no other than the table-toppers Gujarat Titans who need just one more win to make sure that they finish in the top two at the end of the league phase of IPL 2022.
The last time these two teams, met, the David Miller show destroyed Chennai single-handedly and hence the yellow brigade would want nothing less than a victory to heal that would when they face the Titans on May 15 at the Wankhede Stadium from 03:30 pm IST.
CSK vs GT Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between Chennai and Gujarat too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
CSK vs GT Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 56% at 03:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 71% by 07:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. The temperature will be fluctuating between 33 -31 degrees Celsius. It will be a day game and hence there would be no question of dew as it would be a day game. Thus the Chennai and Gujarat match will see players battling the heatwave.
CSK vs GT Live Streaming
The CSK vs GT match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Chennai and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the game on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would the CSK vs GT IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between CSK and GT would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on May 15, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans Live and Exclusive?
People can watch MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, the IPL 2022 match between CSK and GT can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor