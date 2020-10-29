LIVE: IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR - Kolkata looks to keep playoff hope alive
In the second half of IPL 2020, the team chasing has won more matches and it would be a tricky choice for captains after CSK vs KKR toss. Check IPL 2020 Live toss, playing 11 updates here
IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders | Chennai Super Kings
The two-time champions have been inconsistent throughout this season and would need to tick all the boxes against CSK, who are virtually out of contention but still hold the ability to spoil the party.
KKR playoffs qualification scenario
May face a tricky situation as KKKR has a poor net run rate if it doesn’t win today’s and remaining one match and also hope for KXIP to drop points.
CSK vs KKR Live toss updates
The coin flip between CSK’s MS Dhoni and KKR’s Eoin Morgan will take place at 7 pm IST. Bat first and win the match logic has seen some beating in last few matches as if team batting first does not post a target in excess of 170 then chasing has been an easy. So, it will be interesting to see what Dhoni and Kolkata choose to do after the toss.
CSK vs KKR playing 11
Chennai will look to give youngsters a chance while KKK may bring changes in its bowling department on the basis of pitch conditions.
CSK vs KKR live streaming
