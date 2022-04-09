CSK vs SRH: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who lost their first match by a huge margin, came close to winning in their second match against the Lucknow Super Giants,m but in the end, it proved futile and resulted in yet another loss. Now, they will be up against Chennai Super Kings, who themselves, haven’t had much luck and have lost all three of their games this season. It is going to be a fight between the two lowest-ranked teams in the points table and at least one of them is going to get some points on the Points Table.

CSK vs SRH Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Chennai and Hyderabad, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners to try and turn the ball.

CSK vs SRH DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report

For today’s match between Chennai and Hyderabad, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 65-82%. The dew point will be at 25 Degrees Celcius while the temperature will hover between 31 and 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

CSK vs SRH Live Streaming

The CSK vs SRH match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Chennai and Hyderabad can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between CSK and SRH would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 09, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

