CWG 2022: Less than 48 hours left for departure, six cricketers await visa

-
ALSO READ
CWG 2022: India's gold medal prospects at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
CWG 2022: 10 Indian stars to watch out for at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Day 1 schedule for Birmingham showdown
PM Modi to virtually interact with Indian contingent bound for CWG today
CWG 2022: Rid of injuries, boxer Rohit Tokas eyes glory at Birmingham
-
Six members of the Indian women's cricket contingent are yet to get visa, less than 48 hours before their departure for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Women's cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian squad is currently training in Bengaluru and is scheduled to leave for Birmingham on Sunday.
The BCCI is in touch with the Indian Olympic Association on the issue.
"Few of the visas came in today but they are still six left for processing including three players and three players support staff," an IOA source told PTI.
"The remaining should come by tomorrow. We have very little over control over the process anyway. There is summer rush and UK visas are taking time."
The kits have not reached Bengaluru as well but the IOA official assured that it will be delivered by Saturday.
The BCCI had announced a 15-member squad for the Games, beginning July 28. India open their campaign against the mighty Australia on July 29 before facing Pakistan on July 31. An eight member support staff was also named with three reserve players.
Chef de Mission gets visa, his deputy awaiting
=============================
India's Chef de Mission Rajesh Bhandari finally got his visa on Friday and he will soon be flying out to join his colleagues in Birmingham.
The IOA has named three Deputy Chef de Mission for the Games. Anil Dhupar and Maninder Singh, who too had to wait for his visa till the last minute, took the flight on Friday morning.
Deputy Chef de Mission Prashant Kushwaha is the one left waiting for his visa.
"His visa should also come soon," the IOA source added.
Earlier this month, star wrestler Bajrang Punia also had to change his training plans for a training stint in US as he stayed back in India to get his UK visa. He is now in the US and will travel straight to Birmingham from there.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had on Thursday informed that one of the squad members has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation. It has been learnt that the cricketer is "recovering fast".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor