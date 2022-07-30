CWG Birmingham 2022 Live: India expects gold from Mirabai Chanu
On Day 2 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, sizeable Indian participation will be seen across Weightlifting, Hockey, Boxing, Badminton, Squash and Table Tennis
The Indian contingent will once again be in action on the second day of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. Today though, the contingent would have at least four shots at a gold medal with three coming in weightlifting.
Shrihari Nataraj is the lone Indian Swimmer who has made it to the finals of an event so far. He would be participating in the Men's 100 M Backstroke Final later tonight. Apart from Nataraj, Mirabai Chanu, Gururaja Poojary and Bindyadevi Singh will be the gold medal contenders in their respective weight categories in Weightlifting.
The Indian shuttlers, peddlers and Squash players, who performed brilliantly on Day 1 of the event will be in action once again on Day 2 as well. The Indian Women's Table Tennis team will face Guyana in the morning session and then play the Quarterfinals in the evening as well. The Men's team will face Northern Ireland and having won both their previous matches in the group, would look to make it a clean sweep.
The Indian Badminton Mixed team will face Sri Lanka and Australia to end the group stage. They are expected to breeze past these two challenges.
After 14 years old Anahat Singh's and Abhay Singh's brilliant showing in Round of 64 Squash Women's and Men's Singles event respectively, experienced Indian players like Saurav Ghosal and Sunayna Kurvila will be in action tonight.
The Indian Women's Hockey team, which beat Ghana 5-0 in their first game, will face Wales tonight.
In Boxing, India's Olympic bronze medal winner Lovlina Borgohain would take the ring for the first time tonight. Apart from her, two men boxers Mohd Hussamuddin and Sanjeet will also be in action in their Round of 32 and 16 bouts respectively.
Apart from these star attractions Indians can also be seen in the velodrome for the cycling event. Victoria Park hosting Lawn Bowl will also see sizeable Indian participation and so would the Gymnastics venue.
