Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors final: Pro Kabaddi to get a new champion

Bengal Warriors have entered the playoffs for the 3rd consecutive season in PKL 2019. But this is the first time they have reached the final

BS Web Team 

Maninder Singh, PKL 2019
Maninder Singh

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 has come to the fag end as Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will play the PKL final at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This will be first final appearance for both the teams which means Pro Kabaddi League will a get new champion in the seventh season.


First-time finalists to play for PKL title

Bengal Warriors have entered the playoffs for the 3rd consecutive season in PKL 2019. But this is the first time they have reached the final. Dabang Delhi did not qualify for the playoffs at all in the first five seasons of PKL and they too have made the final for the first time.

Delhi vs Bengal: A complete raid unit

The teams which were the front-runners in the raiding department have reached the final this season. In terms of raiding accuracy, Bengal Warriors have the least failed raid per cent of 19.5 and Dabang Delhi has the 2nd lowest failed raid of 20.5 per cent.

Comparison of Raid Units - Delhi vs. Bengal in PKL 7
Dabang Delhi Vs. Bengal Warriors
22.0 (2nd) Avg. Raid Pts 21.4 (3rd)
54 (1st) Raid SR 52 (3rd)
20.5 (2nd) Failed Raid % 19.5 (1st)

Lead raider scoring 200-plus raid points; support raider scoring 100-plus raid points for both teams

Dabang Delhi - Top two raiders in PKL 7 Bengal Warriors - Top two raiders in PKL 7
Raider Raid Points Raid SR Raider Raid Points Raid SR
Naveen Kumar 283 63 Maninder Singh 205 64
Chandran Ranjit 116 45 K. Prapanjan 102 50


The defining metric: All-Outs matter

The teams are at the top two in terms of most all-outs inflicted and least all-outs conceded this season. Net All-Outs is 16-plus for both the teams.

Most All-outs Inflicted - PKL 7 Least All-outs Conceded - PKL 7
Team All-Outs Inflicted Team All-Outs Conceded
Dabang Delhi 39 Bengal Warriors 22
Bengal Warriors 38 Dabang Delhi 23
Patna Pirates 34 Gujarat Fortunegiants 25


Different Shades of youth and experience

All of Bengal’s raid trio have played 75-plus matches in PKL and are very experienced. Barring Jeeva Kumar, none of their defenders boast a similar experience.

Experience of Bengal vs. Delhi - PKL (Overall)
Team Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi
Category Player Matches Player Matches
Raiders Sukesh Hegde 99 Naveen Kumar 44
K. Prapanjan 81 Chandran Ranjit 62
Maninder Singh 79 Vijay 56
Mohammad Nabibakhsh 21 Meraj Sheykh 97
Defenders Jeeva Kumar 121 Vishal Mane 126
Rinku Narwal 48 Ravinder Pahal 111
Baldev Singh 40 Joginder Narwal 81
Mayur Shivtarkar 30 Anil Kumar 54

For Delhi, it’s the opposite. Their defence trio have played 75+ PKL matches whereas their raid unit barring Meraj Sheykh are fairly inexperienced.

Key player stats ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2019 final

If Dabang Delhi wins this time, Vishal Mane would be the first player in PKL history to be a part of three different winning teams (Season 2 with U Mumba, Season 5 with Patna Pirates and this season with Dabang Delhi).

Sukesh Hegde ended up as the runner-up in PKL 5 with Gujarat and Prapanjan ended up as runner-up with Gujarat in PKL 6. Both these players are yet to lift the PKL title in their career.

Jeeva Kumar will be playing in his 4th final (won 1, lost 2). All his previous finals were with U Mumba (PKL 1-3).
First Published: Sat, October 19 2019. 14:07 IST

