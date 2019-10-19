Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors final: Pro Kabaddi to get a new champion

-
-
The Pro Kabaddi 2019 has come to the fag end as Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will play the PKL final at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This will be first final appearance for both the teams which means Pro Kabaddi League will a get new champion in the seventh season.
First-time finalists to play for PKL title
Bengal Warriors have entered the playoffs for the 3rd consecutive season in PKL 2019. But this is the first time they have reached the final. Dabang Delhi did not qualify for the playoffs at all in the first five seasons of PKL and they too have made the final for the first time.
Delhi vs Bengal: A complete raid unit
The teams which were the front-runners in the raiding department have reached the final this season. In terms of raiding accuracy, Bengal Warriors have the least failed raid per cent of 19.5 and Dabang Delhi has the 2nd lowest failed raid of 20.5 per cent.
|Comparison of Raid Units - Delhi vs. Bengal in PKL 7
|Dabang Delhi
|Vs.
|Bengal Warriors
|22.0 (2nd)
|Avg. Raid Pts
|21.4 (3rd)
|54 (1st)
|Raid SR
|52 (3rd)
|20.5 (2nd)
|Failed Raid %
|19.5 (1st)
Lead raider scoring 200-plus raid points; support raider scoring 100-plus raid points for both teams
|Dabang Delhi - Top two raiders in PKL 7
|Bengal Warriors - Top two raiders in PKL 7
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Naveen Kumar
|283
|63
|Maninder Singh
|205
|64
|Chandran Ranjit
|116
|45
|K. Prapanjan
|102
|50
The defining metric: All-Outs matter
The teams are at the top two in terms of most all-outs inflicted and least all-outs conceded this season. Net All-Outs is 16-plus for both the teams.
|Most All-outs Inflicted - PKL 7
|Least All-outs Conceded - PKL 7
|Team
|All-Outs Inflicted
|Team
|All-Outs Conceded
|Dabang Delhi
|39
|Bengal Warriors
|22
|Bengal Warriors
|38
|Dabang Delhi
|23
|Patna Pirates
|34
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|25
Different Shades of youth and experience
All of Bengal’s raid trio have played 75-plus matches in PKL and are very experienced. Barring Jeeva Kumar, none of their defenders boast a similar experience.
|Experience of Bengal vs. Delhi - PKL (Overall)
|Team
|Bengal Warriors
|Dabang Delhi
|Category
|Player
|Matches
|Player
|Matches
|Raiders
|Sukesh Hegde
|99
|Naveen Kumar
|44
|K. Prapanjan
|81
|Chandran Ranjit
|62
|Maninder Singh
|79
|Vijay
|56
|Mohammad Nabibakhsh
|21
|Meraj Sheykh
|97
|Defenders
|Jeeva Kumar
|121
|Vishal Mane
|126
|Rinku Narwal
|48
|Ravinder Pahal
|111
|Baldev Singh
|40
|Joginder Narwal
|81
|Mayur Shivtarkar
|30
|Anil Kumar
|54
For Delhi, it’s the opposite. Their defence trio have played 75+ PKL matches whereas their raid unit barring Meraj Sheykh are fairly inexperienced.
Key player stats ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2019 final
If Dabang Delhi wins this time, Vishal Mane would be the first player in PKL history to be a part of three different winning teams (Season 2 with U Mumba, Season 5 with Patna Pirates and this season with Dabang Delhi).
Sukesh Hegde ended up as the runner-up in PKL 5 with Gujarat and Prapanjan ended up as runner-up with Gujarat in PKL 6. Both these players are yet to lift the PKL title in their career.
Jeeva Kumar will be playing in his 4th final (won 1, lost 2). All his previous finals were with U Mumba (PKL 1-3).