Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors final: Pro Kabaddi to get a new champion

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 has come to the fag end as and will play the PKL final at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. This will be first final appearance for both the teams which means will a get new champion in the seventh season.

have entered the playoffs for the 3rd consecutive season in But this is the first time they have reached the final. did not qualify for the playoffs at all in the first five seasons of PKL and they too have made the final for the first time.

Delhi vs Bengal: A complete raid unit



The teams which were the front-runners in the raiding department have reached the final this season. In terms of raiding accuracy, have the least failed raid per cent of 19.5 and has the 2nd lowest failed raid of 20.5 per cent.

Comparison of Raid Units - Delhi vs. Bengal in PKL 7 Dabang Delhi Vs. Bengal Warriors 22.0 (2nd) Avg. Raid Pts 21.4 (3rd) 54 (1st) Raid SR 52 (3rd) 20.5 (2nd) Failed Raid % 19.5 (1st)

Dabang Delhi - Top two raiders in PKL 7 Bengal Warriors - Top two raiders in PKL 7 Raider Raid Points Raid SR Raider Raid Points Raid SR Naveen Kumar 283 63 Maninder Singh 205 64 Chandran Ranjit 116 45 K. Prapanjan 102 50

Lead raider scoring 200-plus raid points; support raider scoring 100-plus raid points for both teamsThe teams are at the top two in terms of most all-outs inflicted and least all-outs conceded this season. Net All-Outs is 16-plus for both the teams.

Most All-outs Inflicted - PKL 7 Least All-outs Conceded - PKL 7 Team All-Outs Inflicted Team All-Outs Conceded Dabang Delhi 39 Bengal Warriors 22 Bengal Warriors 38 Dabang Delhi 23 Patna Pirates 34 Gujarat Fortunegiants 25

All of Bengal’s raid trio have played 75-plus matches in PKL and are very experienced. Barring Jeeva Kumar, none of their defenders boast a similar experience.

Experience of Bengal vs. Delhi - PKL (Overall) Team Bengal Warriors Dabang Delhi Category Player Matches Player Matches Raiders Sukesh Hegde 99 Naveen Kumar 44 K. Prapanjan 81 Chandran Ranjit 62 Maninder Singh 79 Vijay 56 Mohammad Nabibakhsh 21 Meraj Sheykh 97 Defenders Jeeva Kumar 121 Vishal Mane 126 Rinku Narwal 48 Ravinder Pahal 111 Baldev Singh 40 Joginder Narwal 81 Mayur Shivtarkar 30 Anil Kumar 54

For Delhi, it’s the opposite. Their defence trio have played 75+ PKL matches whereas their raid unit barring Meraj Sheykh are fairly inexperienced.

Key player stats ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2019 final



If Dabang Delhi wins this time, Vishal Mane would be the first player in PKL history to be a part of three different winning teams (Season 2 with U Mumba, Season 5 with Patna Pirates and this season with Dabang Delhi).

Sukesh Hegde ended up as the runner-up in PKL 5 with Gujarat and Prapanjan ended up as runner-up with Gujarat in PKL 6. Both these players are yet to lift the PKL title in their career.

Jeeva Kumar will be playing in his 4th final (won 1, lost 2). All his previous finals were with U Mumba (PKL 1-3).