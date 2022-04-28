DC vs KKR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 41

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Delhi captain and Kolkata skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the DC vs KKR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of DC and KKR would look like

The are lacking in the bowling department definitely, especially when Kuldeep Yadav Is unable to get going. thus, they would like a fit and ready-to-go in the side in place of Mustafizur Rahman, who has been off-colour in the last few games. Apart from that, if fit and available, Mitchell Marsh could also find a place in the Playing 11.

For KKR, they would desperately want back in the side who missed out in the last game due to injury and if he comes back, then, Sheldon Jackson would come back as the wicket-keeper as Sam Billings would have to go out to make a place in the Playing 11 for Finch.

DC Predicted Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman/Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings/Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh/Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy

DC IPL 2022 Squad

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Sam Billings(w), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana