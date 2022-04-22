DC vs RR: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium

-
Delhi Capitals, after beating Punjab Kings comprehensively in their last IPL encounter, will be looking to get going with their campaign when they take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22, 2022.
The Royals on the other hand also won a thriller against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game which saw Yuzvendra Chahal pick up a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul and Jos Buttler hit a century.
DC vs RR Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between DC and RR too and it might be a high scoring bonanza
DC vs RR Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 61% at 07:30 pm, the time of the start of the match to 78% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. With dew point being at 24-25 degrees Celcius and temperature fluctuating between 30 -28 degrees Celcius, a lot of dew would be expected at the ground. Thus Wankheded for the Delhi vs Rajasthan match will see a lot of dew and cause a lot of problems for the bowlers in the second innings.
DC vs RR Live Streaming
The DC vs RR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Rajasthan and Delhi can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would DC vs RR IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between DC and RR would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 22, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between DC and RR can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
