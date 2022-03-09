Djokovic added to draw, unclear if he can play at Indian Wells: Organisers

-
Former World number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has been included in the draw for two-week event at Indian Wells but doubt remains over the 34-year-old's participation in the tournament.
Djokovic refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19 may once again have significant implications with regard to his eligibility to play later this week. Djokovic was prevented from taking part in this year's Australian Open when he was deported from the country on the eve of the tournament back in January.
Djokovic is seeded second, earning him a bye into the second round, but questions over whether he will be allowed to enter the United States in order to participate in the tournament.
It seems that he could also face similar issues in trying to enter the US after it was revealed that he is yet to receive confirmation over whether he will be allowed to travel.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner has refused to obtain a Covid-19 vaccine and previously said he was prepared to miss tournaments as a consequence.
On Wednesday, a statement from Indian Wells organisers said, "Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today. We are currently in communication with his team; "However, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) approval to enter the country."
The Serb is set to face either David Goffin or Jordan Thompson in his first match on March 12 as he looks to bounce back with an impressive showing at the event.
Tournament officials have also taken steps to clarify that all players will need to be fully vaccinated in order to gain entry to the venue in California.
"In order to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the 2022 BNP Paribas Open will require all attendees to show valid proof of full vaccination against Covid-19," their website reads.
"To keep all patrons on site as safe as possible, no exceptions to the vaccination policy will be allowed.
