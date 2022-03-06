Krrish, Ravi enter semifinals of Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

-
India's Krrish Pal (46kg) and Ravi Saini (48kg) registered contrasting wins to enter the semifinals of the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Sunday.
Krrish, who hails from Chandigarh, was up against Philippines's Robert Jamero in the quarterfinal bout. He found the going tough in the first round and took some time to gauge his opponent.
But in the last two rounds, Krrish completely dominated his opponent with his relentless and precise punches and won the bout 4-1.
Ravi displayed brilliant courage and tactical prowess against Aphichit Chaemdi of Thailand in a bout that was very rough and aggressive from the beginning.
Both the boxers exchanged punches throughout and refused to back down but the Indian boxer landed more punches to secure the result in his favour and win the bout 3-2.
Later tonight, four more junior Indian men boxers -- Lovepreet Singh (50kg), Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg) and Yashwardhan Singh (60kg) -- will play their quarterfinal bouts.
Earlier on Saturday night, Renu (52kg), Prachi (57kg) and Ravina (63kg) progressed into the youth women semifinals following comfortable wins in their respective last-eight matches.
Renu and Prachi outclassed Jordan's Abla Alsharairh and Iraq's Minahemn Mohammed respectively as the referee stopped the contest in both the bouts, while Ravina defeated Aidazholdassova of Kazakhstan in a split verdict.
In the youth men category, Deepak (75kg) moved into the semifinals after an easy 5-0 win over Khaled Alkurdy of UAE.
However, Ashish Hooda (71kg), Rockey Chaudhary (80kg) and Jaskaran Singh (92kg) ended their campaign in the last-eight round.
The prestigious continental tournament has been witnessing a strong competition in the presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.
