US Open champ Raducanu gets wild card into BNP Paribas Open

-
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic lets emotions show at US Open as Grand Slam nears
Qualifier to champion: Britain's Emma Raducanu, 18, wins US Open
Global citizens, teen US Open finalists have fans all over
Tokyo Olympics: Hopes on Sania-Ankita in controversy-marred tennis buildup
From NYSE to Met Gala, Emma Raducanu enjoying her celebrity status
-
U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a wild card into the BNP Paribas Open next month.
The combined men's and women's tournament will be played Oct. 4-17 in the Southern California desert, a move from its usual March date because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 18-year-old Brit stunned the tennis world earlier this month by becoming the first qualifier in the professional era to win a Grand Slam singles title. Raducanu made her WTA Tour debut in June and soon reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.
World No. 1 Ash Barty has withdrawn from the tournament, joining Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer among those on the sidelines.
The remaining wild cards will be announced later.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor