Djokovic enters 7th Wimbledon final, sets up clash against Berrettini

-
ALSO READ
Wimbledon: Djokovic cruises, Rublev leads Russian charge into 4th round
Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer could meet in Wimbledon final; Halep out
Novak Djokovic joined by parade of newcomers in Wimbledon quarters
Won't be under pressure in Australian Open final vs Djokovic: Medvedev
Novak Djokovic beats Nadal in French Open thriller to reach final
-
Defending champion Novak Djokovic stormed into his seventh final at The Wimbledon Championships with a straight-sets victory over Denis Shapovalov on Friday.
The Serbian tennis star defeated 10th seed Shapovalov 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 to set the summit clash with seventh seed Matteo Berrettini.
The World No. 1 rallied from a breakdown in the first set and withstood a baseline barrage from the Canadian tennis player to triumph after two hours and 44 minutes.
Djokovic has not lost a set since his first set of the tournament against his home favourite Jack Draper.
Djokovic remains on course for a sixth Wimbledon crown, and a 20th Grand Slam to go level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Earlier, Berrettini on Friday became the first Italian player to reach the Wimbledon Championship singles final as he defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4.
Hurkacz had defeated 39-year-old Roger Federer to storm into the semifinals of the ongoing Wimbledon on Wednesday but the Polish tennis player wasn't able to carry forward the momentum.
When Berrettini led 6-3, 6-0 it appeared as though this meeting of first-time Wimbledon semi-finalists was going to be very one-sided.
While Hurkacz took the third set in the tie-break, Berrettini broke in the opening game of the fourth set and went on to win 6-3, 6-0, 6-7(3), 6-4 on Friday.
From 2-3 in the opening set, Berrettini won 11 games in a row. The seventh seed, who also reached the 2019 US Open semi-finals, did not lose his serve across four sets and saved both of the breakpoints he faced on Centre Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor