Don't get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni's long locks

Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf, who passed away on Sunday, always enjoyed India-Pakistan cricket rivalry and once suggested former Indian cricket captain M S Dhoni to not trim his flowing mane.

The 2006 tour was the last time India visited Pakistan for a bilateral series. During a presentation ceremony after a one-day match in Lahore, Musharraf, the then president of Pakistan, praised Dhoni's hairstyle.

Musharraf congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning the match and said they played "exceptionally well".

"May I congratulate Dhoni on being the architect of the victory. May I tell Dhoni, I saw a placard asking you to get a haircut. If you want to take my opinion, you look good in this haircut. Don't get a haircut," he said.

The match saw Dhoni smash an unbeaten 72 runs off just 46 deliveries. He was awarded 'Player of the Match'.

India-Pakistan rivalry on the cricket ground has resulted in various fond memories for cricket fans in both countries, Musharraf's remarks being one of them.

Musharraf, 79, died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)