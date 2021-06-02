JUST IN
England vs New Zealand 1st Test live toss will take place at 3 pm IST

Both teams will feature one debutant each in their playing 11. Check ENG vs NZ live toss, playing 11 and match updates here

Joe Root and Kane Williamson with the trophy ahead of England vs New Zealand first Test. Photo: @Blackcaps
New Zealand would look to improve its patchy away record when Kane Williamson's side takes on England's cricket team in the first Test of the two-match series at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London today. The Kiwis have lost two of their three matches played at the "home of cricket" in 13 years. England, on the other hand, has rested some of its key players and look to strengthen bench strength ahead of Ashes in December.

Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here
 
New Zealand vs England playing 11
 
Both teams will feature one debutant each in their playing 11 as New Zealand’s Devon Conway and England’s James Bracey will play first-ever Test match today.
 
New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson ©, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Colin De Grandhomme/Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner/Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.
 
England playing 11 (probables): Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey, Craig Overton/Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood/Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

IND vs NZ: All you need to know about WTC final here
 
ENG vs NZ live toss updates
 
The live toss between England’s captain Joe Root and New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson will take place at 3 pm IST.
 
England vs New Zealand live scorecard
 
 

England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India

The ENG vs NZ 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
 
Check ENG vs NZ 1st Test weather forecast and head to head stats here

ENG vs NZ live streaming for free

Airtel subscribers can watch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs England Test match on Airtel Xtream app and website.
 
Stay tuned for England vs New Zealand live match updates…
 

