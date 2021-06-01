ENG vs NZ 1st Test playing 11, weather forecast and head-to-head record

would be keen to start its home season with a win, when the Joe Root-led side takes on Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the first Test, starting June 2, at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. Meanwhile Kiwis would look to build some confidence ahead of the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final later this month. The visitors will miss the services of its experienced pacer Trent Boult, who has a superb record against England.



Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here



playing 11 prediction



Boult is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom on Friday and will only be available for the World Test Championship final against India on June 18.



Boult has taken 21 wickets in four Tests in England, including two five-wicket hauls. He has taken 48 wickets in 10 Tests against England, including four five-wicket hauls.



Devon Conway and Colin de Grandhomme have been brilliant during the intra-squad match and are likely to find place in New Zealand's playing 11 for the first Test.



New Zealand tentative playing 11: Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson(C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (WK), Colin De Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry/ Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner.

On the other hand, England has rested its key multi-format players for the two-match series against New Zealand. This means captain and Ollie Pope must step in to hold the England batting line-up. Sam Billings is set to make his Test debut as wicket-keeper batsman Ben Foakes got ruled out of the series due to a freak injury in the dressing room.

head to head

1st Test weather prediction

England vs New Zealand 1st Test match prediction

Here are the squad of both the teams:

It would be interesting to see whether England would go with the experienced opening pair of Dominic Sibley and Rory Burns or test its best strength in build up to the Ashes 2021-22.Zak Crawley/ Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed/ Rory Burns, Sam Billings (WK), Joe Root(C), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton, James Anderson, Jack Leach, and Olly Stone/ Mark Wood.105481146The weather prediction for the next two days in London is pleasant, and the conditions are ideal for a game of cricket. However, rainfall is predicted for the last three days of the ENG vs NZ 1st Test.The first Test between England and New Zealand is expected to end in a draw as three days of the play may be affected by inclement weather.Joe Root, James Anderson, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Haseeb Hameed.Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Jacob Duffy, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, BJ Watling, Doug Bracewell, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner.