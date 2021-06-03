- Uttar Pradesh govt cancels class 12 board examination owing to Covid
ENG vs NZ 1st Test live score: England eyes early wickets on Day 2
New Zealand will resume its innings from 246-3 with Conway (136) and Henry Nicholls (46) at the crease. Check England vs New Zealand live cricket score, match updates and scorecard here
Topics
England vs New Zealand | England cricket team | New Zealand cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway during England vs New Zealand 1st Test at Lord's cricket ground. Photo: @ICC
England, on the other hand, would be banking on the experience of its pacers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, to bounce back in the first Test match.
ENG vs NZ live scorecard
England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
The ENG vs NZ 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
Airtel subscribers can watch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs England Test match on Airtel Xtream app and website.
Stay tuned for England vs New Zealand live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh