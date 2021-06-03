JUST IN
ENG vs NZ 1st Test live score: England eyes early wickets on Day 2

New Zealand will resume its innings from 246-3 with Conway (136) and Henry Nicholls (46) at the crease. Check England vs New Zealand live cricket score, match updates and scorecard here

England vs New Zealand | England cricket team | New Zealand cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway
Henry Nicholls and Devon Conway during England vs New Zealand 1st Test at Lord's cricket ground. Photo: @ICC
On Day 2 New Zealand debutant Devon Conway would look convert his maiden century into a big one and put his team ahead in the first Test against England at Lord’s cricket ground, London today. New Zealand will resume its innings from 246-3 with Conway (136) and Henry Nicholls (46) at the crease. Both batsmen have put up unbeaten 132-run partnership on Day 1 as England went wicket-less in the second session.
 
England, on the other hand, would be banking on the experience of its pacers, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, to bounce back in the first Test match.

ENG vs NZ live scorecard

 
 
England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
 
The ENG vs NZ 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony SIX HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
 
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
 
Airtel subscribers can watch the live broadcast of New Zealand vs England Test match on Airtel Xtream app and website.

