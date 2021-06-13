- SME will be fastest-growing segment over next 3-5 years: HDFC Bank CEO
ENG vs NZ 2nd TEST LIVE SCORE: Day 4 action to begin at 3:30 pm IST
England will resume from 122-9 on Day 4 with Olly Stone (15) and James Anderson (0) at the crease. Check England vs New Zealand live cricket score and match updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
New Zealand cricket team. Photo: @BLACKCAPS
IND vs NZ: All you need to know about WTC final here
If England go down in the second Test vs New Zealand, then it will be its first Test series loss at home soil in seven years.
England will resume from 122-9 on Day 4 with Olly Stone (15) and James Anderson (0) at the crease.
Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here
England vs New Zealand full scorecard
New Zealand's Test series win in England
|Series/Tournament
|Season
|Winner
|Margin
|New Zealand in England Test Series
|1986
|New Zealand
|1-0 (3)
|New Zealand in England Test Series
|1999
|New Zealand
|2-1 (4)
England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary till 9:15 pm IST. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
You can watch the live telecast of New Zealand vs England Test match on JIO TV.
Stay tuned for England vs New Zealand live match updates…
