JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

ENG vs NZ 2nd TEST LIVE SCORE: Day 4 action to begin at 3:30 pm IST

England will resume from 122-9 on Day 4 with Olly Stone (15) and James Anderson (0) at the crease. Check England vs New Zealand live cricket score and match updates here

Topics
England vs New Zealand | England cricket team | New Zealand cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand cricket team
New Zealand cricket team. Photo: @BLACKCAPS
New Zealand is eyeing its first series win in England since 1999 on Day 4 of second and last Test at Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham today. England is leading by only 37 runs in the second innings and has only one wicket in hand. The hosts would need a miracle to escape the defeat in Edgbaston Test.

IND vs NZ: All you need to know about WTC final here
 
If England go down in the second Test vs New Zealand, then it will be its first Test series loss at home soil in seven years.
 
England will resume from 122-9 on Day 4 with Olly Stone (15) and James Anderson (0) at the crease.

Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here
 
England vs New Zealand full scorecard
 

 

New Zealand's Test series win in England

Series/Tournament Season Winner Margin
New Zealand in England Test Series 1986 New Zealand 1-0 (3)
New Zealand in England Test Series 1999 New Zealand 2-1 (4)
*stats from espncricinfo website

England vs New Zealand live telecast and streaming in India
 
The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary till 9:15 pm IST. The Live streaming of England vs New Zealand match will be available on Sony Liv app and website.
 
ENG vs NZ live streaming for free
 
You can watch the live telecast of New Zealand vs England Test match on JIO TV.
 
Stay tuned for England vs New Zealand live match updates…

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh