Eng vs WI: England's Sam Curran undergoes Covid-19 test after feeling sick

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been tested for coronavirus after falling sick as country's cricket board announced that he will not compete in the remainder of the intra-squad warm-up match.
Curran gave his sample on Thursday and is currently self-isolating in his hotel room at the Ageas Bowl.
"England all-rounder Sam Curran has had sickness and diarrhoea overnight. He is feeling better this afternoon, and has been self-isolating in his room at the Ageas Bowl. He will play no further part in the practice match," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Thursday.
"He has been monitored by the team doctor throughout and was tested for Covid-19 earlier today," the statement said, without mentioning when the result will be available.
Curran had scored 15 not out on the first day of England's intra-squad warm-up match.
The warm-up match is a part of England's preparation for the three-match Test series against the West Indies beginning here on July 8.
The Test series will mark the resumption of international cricket after the coronavirus-forced hiatus.