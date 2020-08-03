England board appoints Jonathan Trott as batting coach for Pakistan series

JUST IN
Swann criticises England selectors for dropping Broad in first Test vs WI
England and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday at the Old Traford in Manchester, followed by the next two games in the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Jonathan Trott
Jonathan Trott, who scored 3835 runs in 52 Tests between 2009-2015 for England, will be joined by former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and Warwickshire seamer Graeme Welch. for Pakistan series.

Former batsman Jonathan Trott has been appointed England's batting coach for the upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan, starting Wednesday.

The 39-year-old, who scored 3835 runs in 52 Tests between 2009-2015 for England, will be joined by former New Zealand spinner Jeetan Patel and Warwickshire seamer Graeme Welch, the 'BBC' reported.

Trott, who played 68 ODIs and seven T20 matches, has scored 18,662 runs in first class cricket.

England and Pakistan will lock horns in a three-match Test series starting Wednesday at the Old Traford in Manchester, followed by the next two games in the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

England won the recently-concluded three-Test series, that mark the resumption of international cricket, against West Indies 2-1.
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 17:27 IST

