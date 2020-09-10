England vs Australia 1st ODI live streaming, match and toss timing details

After winning the T20Is series, England would look to dominate arch-rival Australia in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, starting September 11, at The Old Trafford, Manchester. England has been a dominant white ball side this summer, as the Eoin Morgan-led side clinched a series win against Ireland (ODIs) and Australia (T20Is) while drew the series against Pakistan.

Check England vs Australia latest news updates here



Australia, on the other hand, has last played an ODI just ahead of coronavirus-forced global lockdown. However, the led side will take confidence coming into match after registering a win in the last match of T20 series against England.

Here’s all you need to know about first ODI:



When England vs Australia 1st ODI match will take place?



The ENG vs AUS 1st ODI match will be held on September 11, Friday.

Where will England vs Australia 1st ODI match be played?



The venue for England vs Australia 1st ODI match is The Old Trafford in Manchester.

What will be the match timing of England vs Australia 1st ODI?



The 1st ODI between Australia and England will begin at 5:30 pm IST and 1 pm local time.

When ENG vs AUS 1st ODI live toss will take place on September 10?



The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 5:00 pm IST or 12:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will live telecast AUS vs ENG 1st ODI match?



The England vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Australia 1st ODI match?



You can watch the live streaming of ENG vs AUS match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.