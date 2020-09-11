England vs Australia 1st ODI live toss updates: Aus to bat; Smith dropped

-
In the first match of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first against England at The Old Trafford, Manchester today.
Australia has picked pacer Josh Hazlewood ahead of Kane Richarson, while middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne has found the place in the playing 11. However, Steve Smith has been dropped from the playing 11 and Marnus Stoinis has got the chance ahead of him. Meanwhile, England is boosted by the return of Test captain Joe Root in the limited-over fold.
Playing 11 of both the teams:
Australia playing 11: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
England playing 11: ason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood
England vs Australia live telecast and streaming details
The live telecast of Australia vs England 1st ODI will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 5:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream.