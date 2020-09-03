England vs Australia 1st T20 live streaming, match and toss timing details

The cricketing world's oldest and fiercest rivalry will kick start Friday, when England host Australia for a three-match T20 International at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton. They are the top two teams in the T20 world rankings with Australia at the top of the standings. They also have some of the most explosive batsmen and fastest bowlers in world cricket.

"The England-Australia rivalry is always huge," Australian captain said, "regardless of who you are playing in front of and where you are playing. You could play in a street and it would still be there."





Here’s all you need to know about 1st T20 International:

However, the will be played in empty stadiums and players are significantly going to miss fans. This also means and will not be booed by fans, a consistent move by the spectators during 2019 Ashes series.The ENG vs AUS 1st T20 match will start on September 4, Friday.

Where will England vs Australia 1st T20 match be played?



The venue for England vs Australia 1st T20 match is The Ageas Bowl in Manchester.

What will be the match timing of England vs Australia 1st T20 International?



The 1st T20 between Australia and England will begin at 10:30 pm IST and 6:00 pm local time.

When ENG vs AUS 1st T20 live toss will take place on September 4?



The toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 10:00 pm IST or 5:30 pm local time.

Which TV channels will live telecast AUS vs ENG 1st T20 match?



The England vs Australia 1st T20 match will be telecast live on the Sony Six HD and Sony Six channels.

How to watch live streaming of the England vs Australia 1st T20 match?



You can also watch the live streaming of ENG vs AUS match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream.