ENG vs AUS LIVE, 1st T20: Southampton weather may play a spoilsport today

The live telecast of Australia vs England 1st T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST while toss at 10 pm IST. Check Pak vs Eng live toss, Southampton weather updates here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Australia cricket team
In its last 10 matches, Australia has won nine matches. Photo: @ICC
Australia's cricket team returns to international cricket today after five months, when England will host the Aaron Finch-led side in first T20 International of three match series at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton. England has picked a strong squad as Eoin Morgan led side gear up to face its arch-rivals. Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler are back in England squad and Morgan confirmed on the eve of the match that Buttler will open with Jonny Bairstow. 

Southampton live weather forecast: The rains may play a spoilsport today. However, the forecast has improved from 40 per cent change of rainfall to 25 per cent.

Australia, on the other hand, is at the top of ICC T20 team rankings and look to start on a winning note. In its last 10 matches, Australia has won nine matches. Australia is also expected to go with its tried and tested players, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, in the middle order. As skipper Finch made it clear on the eve of the match that Marnus Labuschagne will have to wait for his T20 debut as top order is jam packed with David Warner and Steve Smith.
 
England vs Australia live telecast and streaming details
 
The live telecast of Australia vs England 1st T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream. The ENG vs AUS live toss will take place at 10 pm IST.
 
Stay tuned for latest on Southampton weather, live toss and playing 11 updates…

