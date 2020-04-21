England vs Australia series postponed till Sept over coronavirus: Report

-
England's white-ball series against arch-rivals Australia has been pushed back to September due to coronavirus pandemic, said a media report.
According to the Daily Mail, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) concluded that the July series wasn't feasible and asked its Australian counterparts to postpone it by at least two months.
England is scheduled to play three T20 Internationals and three ODIs against Australia from July 3-16. If the change in dates do take place, then England will lock horns against Australia straight after the series against Pakistan, which is currently schedule to end on September 2.
"ECB have put forward new dates to Cricket Australia in a bid to be able to stage those six matches in front of crowds" the report stated.
Cricket Australia (CA) are reportedly in agreement with the change in dates as both the boards look to stage the blockbuster series in front of packed stands rather than empty stadiums.
Professional cricket activities in England remain suspended till May 28 because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.