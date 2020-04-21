ICC to discuss Test championship, ODI league in executive meet on April 23

The International Cricket Council's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) will discuss the financial implications of the Covid-19 or pandemic over a conference call on Thursday (April 23) in which the World Test Championship and the ODI league schedule will also come up for deliberation.



The ODI league was to start in June but first series under it -- South Africa's away three-match rubber against Sri Lanka in the first week of June -- was cancelled on Monday due to the pandemic.



It is clear that no concrete decision can be taken unless the is able to figure out how many events they are going to lose due to the global which has brought the world to a standstill.



What is ODI championship? The ODI Championship is a One Day International (ODI) cricket competition governed by the (ICC). The ODI championship will act as a qualification pathway for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and will see the 12 Test-playing nations and the Netherlands, who gained ODI status by winning the ICC World Cricket League last year, compete against each other.

Each side will take part in as many as eight series over a two-year period, against mutually agreed opponents on a home-and-away basis.

The league will end on 31 March 2022, with the seven highest-ranked teams apart from India – who make the grade automatically as hosts – qualifying for the 2023 World Cup.

The five remaining sides will fight for a chance to qualify for the tournament through the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

What is World Test Championship? The (ICC) on July 30 launched the inaugural World Test Championship, setting the stage for a long tournament in red-ball cricket to determine the World Test Champion.

The two-year affair comprises top nine Test teams namely Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies.

Each team will play three home and three away series. The top two teams at the end will compete in the Final at the Lord's cricket ground in June 2021.

The first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston marked the inaugural game of the event.

India will not play against Pakistan because each team has picked six opponents by mutual agreement, within the existing framework of the Members rights agreements. Also, the teams can play matches outside the World Test Championship during this period.

Accordingly, the would be playing against West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia and England. India will play away series against West Indies, New Zealand and Australia.

Major sports events affected by pandemic Sports event Status Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021 Cricket India vs South Africa ODI series Cancelled Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI) Cancelled Pakistan Super League Suspended England vs Sri Lanka Test series Cancelled Australia vs Bangladesh Test series Postponed Archery World Cup in Shanghai Cancelled Badminton China masters Postponed German Open Cancelled Asian Championships Suspended India Open Suspended Swiss Open Suspended Malaysian Open Suspended Singapore Open Suspended Thomas and Uber Cup finals Postponed from May to Auguts 2020 Tennis All AITA tournaments Cancelled BNP Paribas Open Cancelled Miami Open Cancelled Monte Carlo Masters Cancelled French Open Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4 Wimbledon 2020 Cancelled Athletics World Indoor Championships Nanjing Postponed to March 2021 Field Hockey India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup) Postponed FIH Pro League Suspended till June Basketball NBA Suspended Shooting New Delhi World Cup postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9 Boxing World Cup in Germany Cancelled Formula one Australian GP Cancelled Bahrain GP Postponed Vietnamese GP Postponed Chinese GP Postponed Monaco GP Cancelled Azerbaijan GP Postponed Football Champions League Suspended till further notice Europa League Suspended till further notice EPL and FA Cup Postponed till April 30 Euro 2020 Postponed to 2021 Copa America postponed to 2021 Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup Postponed

"At this time CEC will discuss the collective process to consider impact of Covid-19 on the sport. The members would like to get an understanding from each other as to when cricket might restart in their respective regions and under what conditions," a CEC member said."We are almost at the halfway point of the World Test Championship, and the Super League is yet to commence so we will consider a range of options for each with our Members. But it's still some way to go before," news agency PTI quoted a senior ICC Board member.The senior official, who has attended a number of ICC board meetings, made it clear that cancellation of another couple of Test series could heavily impact the WTC calendar."Look, we had to finish the league phase by March 2021 with final at Lord's in June, 2021. India are more secured as they don't have any cancelled series till now and their next Test series in Australia starts at end of November," the official said."But England already have lost one against Sri Lanka. Also you don't know if West Indies and Pakistan can tour England this summer," he added.An option of extending the calendar for the WTC might be explored where teams get to complete their bilateral Test engagements.It has also been learnt that as of now, the ICC won't tinker with the existing World T20 schedule in October-November as save 'Big Three' -- India, Australia and England-- the smaller nations might find it difficult to sustain without the event is expected to generate.In case the World T20 is shifted, the revenue stream, especially cash-flow will be severely affected.India will be represented at the CEC meet by secretary