ICC to discuss Test championship, ODI league in executive meet on April 23

The International Cricket Council's Chief Executives Committee (CEC) will discuss the financial implications of the Covid-19 or coronavirus pandemic over a conference call on Thursday (April 23) in which the World Test Championship and the ODI league schedule will also come up for deliberation.
The ODI league was to start in June but first series under it -- South Africa's away three-match rubber against Sri Lanka in the first week of June -- was cancelled on Monday due to the pandemic.
It is clear that no concrete decision can be taken unless the ICC is able to figure out how many events they are going to lose due to the global lockdown which has brought the world to a standstill.
"We are almost at the halfway point of the World Test Championship, and the Super League is yet to commence so we will consider a range of options for each with our Members. But it's still some way to go before," news agency PTI quoted a senior ICC Board member.
The senior official, who has attended a number of ICC board meetings, made it clear that cancellation of another couple of Test series could heavily impact the WTC calendar. Check World test championship points table here
"Look, we had to finish the league phase by March 2021 with final at Lord's in June, 2021. India are more secured as they don't have any cancelled series till now and their next Test series in Australia starts at end of November," the official said.
"But England already have lost one against Sri Lanka. Also you don't know if West Indies and Pakistan can tour England this summer," he added.
An option of extending the calendar for the WTC might be explored where teams get to complete their bilateral Test engagements.
It has also been learnt that as of now, the ICC won't tinker with the existing World T20 schedule in October-November as save 'Big Three' -- India, Australia and England-- the smaller nations might find it difficult to sustain without the event is expected to generate.
In case the World T20 is shifted, the revenue stream, especially cash-flow will be severely affected.
India will be represented at the CEC meet by secretary Jay Shah.
Here is the list of major sports tournaments that get cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic:
|Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic
|Sports event
|Status
|Tokyo Olympics
|Postponed to 2021
|Cricket
|India vs South Africa ODI series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI)
|Cancelled
|Pakistan Super League
|Suspended
|England vs Sri Lanka Test series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs Bangladesh Test series
|Postponed
|Archery
|World Cup in Shanghai
|Cancelled
|Badminton
|China masters
|Postponed
|German Open
|Cancelled
|Asian Championships
|Suspended
|India Open
|Suspended
|Swiss Open
|Suspended
|Malaysian Open
|Suspended
|Singapore Open
|Suspended
|Thomas and Uber Cup finals
|Postponed from May to Auguts 2020
|Tennis
|All AITA tournaments
|Cancelled
|BNP Paribas Open
|Cancelled
|Miami Open
|Cancelled
|Monte Carlo Masters
|Cancelled
|French Open
|Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4
|Wimbledon 2020
|Cancelled
|Athletics
|World Indoor Championships Nanjing
|Postponed to March 2021
|Field Hockey
|India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup)
|Postponed
|FIH Pro League
|Suspended till June
|Basketball
|NBA
|Suspended
|Shooting
|New Delhi World Cup
|postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9
|Boxing
|World Cup in Germany
|Cancelled
|Formula one
|Australian GP
|Cancelled
|Bahrain GP
|Postponed
|Vietnamese GP
|Postponed
|Chinese GP
|Postponed
|Monaco GP
|Cancelled
|Azerbaijan GP
|Postponed
|Football
|Champions League
|Suspended till further notice
|Europa League
|Suspended till further notice
|EPL and FA Cup
|Postponed till April 30
|Euro 2020
|Postponed to 2021
|Copa America
|postponed to 2021
|Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup
|Postponed