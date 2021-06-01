England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming, match and toss timings

When the England and New Zealand teams square off in the first game of two-match series, the hosts would be eyeing their third successive victory against New Zealand at Lord’s Cricket Ground. In the last 13 years, the Kiwis have lost two of the three matches they played at Lord's. After almost a year, Lord's Cricket Ground will host an international cricket match as England board preferred Southampton and Manchester as test venues since the outbreak of Covid-19.

Lord’s has been England's traditional hunting ground as it won 55 out of 137 Test matches while drawn 50.

Traditionally, the Lord’s wicket supports pacers in first hour of play and both the teams are expected to go with three fast bowlers and one spinner.

The first ENG vs NZ Test will begin on June 2, Wednesday.

The venue for the first New Zealand vs England Test is The Lord’s cricket ground, London.

The first test match between the England’s cricket team and the New Zealand’s cricket team will begin at 3:30 am IST or 10:00 am England time.

The New Zealand vs England live toss for the first test between captains Joe Root and Kane Williamson will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 9:30 am local time.

The New Zealand vs England 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary.

You can watch the live streaming of ENG vs NZ match on Sony Liv app and website.

Existing Airtel subscribers can watch the match for free on Airtel Xstream app and website by simply signing in from their mobile numbers.