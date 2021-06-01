England vs New Zealand 1st Test live streaming, match and toss timings

-
When the England and New Zealand teams square off in the first game of two-match series, the hosts would be eyeing their third successive victory against New Zealand at Lord’s Cricket Ground. In the last 13 years, the Kiwis have lost two of the three matches they played at Lord's. After almost a year, Lord's Cricket Ground will host an international cricket match as England board preferred Southampton and Manchester as test venues since the outbreak of Covid-19.
Check ENG vs NZ 1st Test playing 11, weather forecast and head-to-head stats here
Lord’s has been England's traditional hunting ground as it won 55 out of 137 Test matches while drawn 50.
Traditionally, the Lord’s wicket supports pacers in first hour of play and both the teams are expected to go with three fast bowlers and one spinner.
Know about England vs New Zealand 1st Test live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will the first England vs New Zealand Test be played?
The first ENG vs NZ Test will begin on June 2, Wednesday.
Where will first NZ vs ENG Test will be played?
The venue for the first New Zealand vs England Test is The Lord’s cricket ground, London.
Check ENG vs NZ latest news updates here
What will be the match timings for the first Test match between England and New Zealand?
The first test match between the England’s cricket team and the New Zealand’s cricket team will begin at 3:30 am IST or 10:00 am England time.
At what time will the ENG vs NZ 1st Test live toss take place?
The New Zealand vs England live toss for the first test between captains Joe Root and Kane Williamson will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 3:00 pm IST or 9:30 am local time.
Which TV channels will telecast the ENG vs NZ cricket match live in India?
The New Zealand vs England 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary.
How to live stream the England vs New Zealand 1st Test in India?
You can watch the live streaming of ENG vs NZ match on Sony Liv app and website.
How to live steam ENG vs NZ 1st Test for free?
Existing Airtel subscribers can watch the match for free on Airtel Xstream app and website by simply signing in from their mobile numbers.
