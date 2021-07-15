England vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, toss time, live telecast details

-
-
The England cricket team would look to put up yet another dominant show against Pakistan, when the two teams square off for the three-match T20 International (T20) series, starting July 16. The first T20 between England and Pakistan will be played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. England's regular captain Eoin Morgan returned to the England squad along with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler.
Earlier, England had to field a second string squad in ODIs against Pakistan after 9 members of squad tested positive for Coronavirus after the completion of Sri Lanka series. An ECB statement confirmed that all the 16 players and support staff returned negative Covid-19 tests to clear them for T20 series against Pakistan, which gets underway at Trent Bridge on July 16.
England vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11 prediction
Pakistan tentative playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf.
England tentative playing 11: Jasaon Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan/Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Tom Banton, Chris Jordon, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Curran.
England vs Pakistan T20s head to head
- Overall: 15
- England won: 10
- Pakistan won: 4
- Tied: 1
England T20 squad vs Pakistan 2021: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy and David Willey.
Pakistan T20 Squad vs England 2021: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.
Know about England vs Pakistan 1st T20 live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will England vs Pakistan 1st T20 be played?
The ENG vs PAK 1st T20 will be played on July 16, Friday.
Where will ENG vs PAK 1st T20 will be played?
The venue for the 1st T20 International between England and Pakistan is Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
What will be the match timings for England vs Pakistan 1st T20 match?
The 1st T20 match between the Pakistan cricket team and the England cricket team will begin at 11:00 pm IST or 6:30 pm BST.
At what time will the ENG vs PAK 1st T20 live toss take place?
The England vs Pakistan live toss for the 1st T20 between Babar Azam and Eoin Morgan will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 10:30 pm IST or 6:00 pm BSt.
Which TV channels will telecast the ENG vs PAK cricket match live in Pakistan?
The England vs Pakistan 1st T20 will be telecast live on Sony SIX 1 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to live stream the England vs Pakistan 1st T20I in Pakistan?
The live streaming of England vs Pakistan 1st T20 will be available on Sony LIV app.
