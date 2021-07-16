ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India to face Pakistan after 5 years in T20 cricket

-
ALSO READ
England vs Pakistan 1st T20 playing 11, toss time, live telecast details
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head
Check India vs England 4th T20 final playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
-
India and Pakistan will square off for the first after five years in a T20 International match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the groups for T20 World Cup on Friday. The event will be hosted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Oman and United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 14.
Check Tokyo Olympics 2021 full India schedule and opening ceremony time here
India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group as the teams were picked on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, 2021.The remaining two teams in each group would be after the completion of Round 1 of ICC T20 World Cup.
India vs Pakistan head to head in T20 WCs
India enjoys a 5-0 superiority against Pakistan across all editions of the T20 World Cup. The last T20 match played between the two teams was in 2016 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata during T20 World Cup. India emerged victorious in that match as it defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets.
WATCH: India vs Pakistan in ICC T20 World Cup 2016
What is round 1 of ICC T20 World Cup?
Top two teams from both groups will progress to the Super 12 stage.
Groupings: Round 1
Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia
Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and OmanSuper 12 gorups
Group 1 comprises defending champions West Indies pooled alongside 2010 champions England, Australia and South Africa along with two qualifiers from Round 1 joining them.
Group 2 comprises 2007 champions India, 2009 winners Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers from Round 1.
"We are delighted to announce the groups for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. There are some great match ups offered by the groups and it starts to bring the event to life for our fans as our first multi-team event since the onset of the global pandemic draws closer," said ICC's acting CEO Geoff Allardice.
"Given the disruption caused by COVID-19, we selected the cutoff date as close as possible to the event to ensure we were able to include the maximum amount of cricket in the rankings which determine the groups."
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was delighted upon Oman being part of the mega event.
"It is good to get Oman in the frame of world cricket with the hosting of the ICC men's T20 World Cup. It will help a lot of young players take an interest in the game. We know it will be a world class event in this part of the world."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor