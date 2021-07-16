ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India to face Pakistan after 5 years in T20 cricket

India and Pakistan will square off for the first after five years in a T20 International match at the The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the groups for T20 World Cup on Friday. The event will be hosted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Oman and United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 14.



India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group as the teams were picked on the basis of team rankings as of March 20, 2021.The remaining two teams in each group would be after the completion of Round 1 of ICC T20 World Cup.



India enjoys a 5-0 superiority against Pakistan across all editions of the T20 World Cup. The last T20 match played between the two teams was in 2016 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata during T20 World Cup. India emerged victorious in that match as it defeated Pakistan by 6 wickets.



Round 1 will have eight teams, including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, playing against the six teams who booked their spot through a qualifying event in 2019 in the UAE.